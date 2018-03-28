Living

2018 Product of the Year Canada Winners

The 2018 Product of the Year winners were voted on by Canadian consumers and a jury of industry experts. Here are the winners.

To be considered for Product of the Year, and gain the coveted POY 2018 red seal, products must demonstrate innovation in design, function or packaging. The seal is your assurance that the product has undergone a rigorous judging process, including being reviewed by industry experts and actual Canadian consumers.

Here are the 2018 winners:

2018 winners
32
view slideshow
Photos

