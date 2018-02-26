It’s Not Just The India Trip, Justin Trudeau Likes To Dress Up. A Lot.

As if it wasn’t clear before, Justin Trudeau’s awkward trip to India offered a reminder that the Prime Minister never passes up an opportunity to dress up. Along with his family, Trudeau’s daily donning of traditional Indian clothing drew much mockery from local observers, with one noting it felt like a “weeklong Indian wedding” as others called it “a bit much.”
Of course, Trudeau isn’t the first prime minister to get decked out for events. And his defenders have said there’s nothing wrong with a leader paying homage to the culture of a country he or she is visiting.
It’s just when it comes to Trudeau and costumes, he takes dressing up to a new level.
Prime Minister Trudeau, Sophie, Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Ahmedabad, India. February 19, 2018. Photo, PMO.
Justin Trudeau dressed up for the 2010 Montreal Movember Gala. Photo, Justin Trudeau/Facebook.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shows off his costume as Clark Kent, alter ego of comic book superhero Superman, as he walks through the House of Commons, in Ottawa on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. Photo, Adrian Wyld/CP.
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau attends the 44th Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Parade on January 29, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. Photo, Andrew Chin/Getty.
Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau, dressed as Han Solo from The Empire Strikes Back, walks with his children Hadrien (second from right), Ella-Grace and Xavier, as his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, dressed as Princess Leia, jokes with onlookers as the family prepares to go trick-or-treating on Halloween in Ottawa on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. Photo, Justin Tang/CP.
Justin Trudeau on set during the filming of CBC’s miniseries The Great War. Trudeau played Talbot Mercer Papineau, a soldier who was killed during the Battle of Passchendaele. Photo, Peter Bregg/Hello!.
Sophie Gregoire and Justin Trudeau arrive at the “Midnight’s Children” Premiere at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 9, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. Photo, Jemal Countess/Getty.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, dressed as the Pilot from The Little Prince, right, and his son Hadrien, dressed as the Little Prince, arrive at Rideau Hall to go trick-or-treating, on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 in Ottawa. Photo, Justin Tang/CP.
Prime Minister Trudeau attends an event with members of the film industry in Mumbai, India. February 20, 2018. Photo, Adam Scotti.
An undated photo of Alexandre Trudeau and Justin Trudeau wearing sweaters with a scene from the Last Supper with emoji faces. The photo appears to have been first posted online in 2016 by Reddit user KacperNiburski. Photo, Reddit.
Justin Trudeau dressed up for the 2011 Montreal Movember Gala. Photo, Justin Trudeau/Facebook.