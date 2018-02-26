It’s Not Just The India Trip, Justin Trudeau Likes To Dress Up. A Lot.

As if it wasn’t clear before, Justin Trudeau’s awkward trip to India offered a reminder that the Prime Minister never passes up an opportunity to dress up. Along with his family, Trudeau’s daily donning of traditional Indian clothing drew much mockery from local observers, with one noting it felt like a “weeklong Indian wedding” as others called it “a bit much.”

Of course, Trudeau isn’t the first prime minister to get decked out for events. And his defenders have said there’s nothing wrong with a leader paying homage to the culture of a country he or she is visiting.

It’s just when it comes to Trudeau and costumes, he takes dressing up to a new level.