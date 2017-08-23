Advertisement
Entertainment

What To Watch On Netflix Tonight, According To Your Zodiac Sign

When you just want to chill in front of the TV, a little astrology can help you pick the right movie or show — whether you’re in the mood for something recent or something retro.

by

Most people use their horoscopes to help them navigate high-stakes decisions around career and relationships. But it turns out the zodiac can also be helpful in answering life’s most common (if slightly less consequential) conundrum: What should I watch tonight? Here, an astrologically informed guide to choosing your ideal Netflix options. Because Mercury may be in retrograde, but, man, there are a lot of shows out there.

1 of 12

Previous
Next
Photo, Robert Viglasky/Netflix

ARIES

The Crown: Because strong, assertive women are Aries’ cup of tea (cough, cough), this series dramatizing the life of Britain’s still-reigning QE2 should fit like, well, a crown.

Glow: An all-female wrestling league delivers big hair and big egos.     

Flashback for Aries: Working Girl

Previous
Next

MORE:
Check Out The Trailer For The Crown Season 2 (And Find Out When The Show Premieres)
Riverdale‘s Hermione Lodge Gives The Lowdown On Season 2 (And Mark Consuelos As Veronica’s Dad)
The Problem With Johnny, And 9 Other Reasons I Hated Dirty Dancing
Resources