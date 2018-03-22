What You Need To Know Before Buying A Home On Your Own

In partnership with Scotiabank

Women are driving almost one quarter of real estate sales in Canada today. While buying on a single income may pose extra challenges, investing in a home on your own when the time is right can be really empowering. Here’s how to plan and protect yourself.

What should single homeowners consider?

Start by thinking about the type of property that works for your lifestyle today, and what you’ll need a few years from now. Do you need space for a home office, bedrooms for kids or a guest room? Home security and property maintenance should also play into your plans. If you’re juggling work, children and travel, a lower-maintenance property like a condo with a concierge could give you peace of mind.

Are there any strategies to saving for a down payment on one income?

Saving for a down payment on one income can be more challenging in hot markets like Toronto and Vancouver. Start with a mortgage affordability calculator and decide what works on your budget.

To get into the market you’ll need a 5% minimum down payment on the purchase price of your home. But a larger down payment is ideal because you’ll save on Mortgage Loan Insurance, which is mandatory if your down payment is less than 20%.

Here are three tips for saving a larger down payment:

Practise your mortgage. Live as though you’re paying your mortgage plus maintenance expenses and property taxes. Put the difference into a high interest savings account.

Adding an extra shift or side gig can build your down payment faster.

First-time buyers can use the Home Buyer’s Plan to withdraw up to $25,000 from your RRSP tax-free. You have up to 15 years to pay it back or you’ll pay tax.

How does the new mortgage stress test work?

Lenders want to make sure you can afford your mortgage payments if interest rates rise, so you’ll need to pass the new Mortgage Stress Test to borrow from a bank. When your mortgage is uninsured, that’s 20% or more down, you’ll have to qualify at your contract mortgage rate plus 2 percentage points, or at the Bank of Canada’s five-year benchmark rate — whichever is higher.

The Mortgage Stress Test protects you by building a buffer when interest rates rise, but it can also decrease your borrowing power by as much as twenty per cent. Don’t be discouraged. Home prices vary across the country and markets can change from favouring sellers to buyers.

What kind of safety net should single-income buyers have in place?

Take care of yourself first, before signing on the dotted line. Home ownership on a single income can put you at financial risk if illness or job loss challenges your monthly paycheque.

Ask yourself these three questions:

Do you have six months of living expenses saved for emergencies?

Do you have adequate disability insurance?

Are you contributing enough to your retirement savings — your RRSP and TFSA?

What hidden costs should buyers account for?

Your down payment is only part of the cash you’ll need. Closing costs can derail your plans quickly, so be sure to add everything up and account for legal fees, land transfer taxes and insurance. Don’t leave the fine print to lawyers, and read all your mortgage documentation so you understand the terms and possible penalties.

