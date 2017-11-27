The Sweetest Photos From Harry And Meghan’s Engagement Announcement

It was a proposal heard around the world: The official announcement that Prince Harry and Suits actor/ex-Toronto resident Meghan Markle got engaged earlier this month. The royal nuptials are set for spring 2018, and it’s said that the duo will cozy up in in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

The notoriously private couple has made the announcement official with the sweetest photocall in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace (reportedly a nod to Harry’s mom, Lady Diana). Prince Harry wore a crisp blue suit and a cheeky grin, while Markle donned a gorgeous white coat by Canadian designer Line (the $799 coat is, of course, already sold out), a p.a.r.o.s.h dress and earrings from Birks. And we got our first glance at the ring. According to sources at the Palace, Prince Harry designed the diamond engagement ring himself. It includes one large diamond from Botswana, where the couple recently vacationed, flanked by two diamonds from Diana’s personal collection on a gold band.

Harry, wearing a blue suit and tie, said he was “thrilled” and said details about his proposal will come out later. He was then asked if the proposal was romantic, and he replied: “Of course!” Asked by reporters “When did you know she was the one?”, the prince answered: “From the very first time we met.”

Markle, who said she was “so happy,” was wearing an engagement ring for the first time in public. She held Harry’s hand and rubbed his arm.

They left with their arms around each other. The couple plan to give their first interview later in the day.

When did Prince Harry know Meghan Markle was ‘the one’? “The very first time we met" (video: Getty) pic.twitter.com/PcUpvqdGXQ — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) November 27, 2017

With files from the Associated Press and Chatelaine staff.