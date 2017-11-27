Advertisement
Living

The Sweetest Photos From Harry And Meghan’s Engagement Announcement

When asked when he knew Meghan Markle was the one, the prince answered: “From the very first time we met.”

by

It was a proposal heard around the world: The official announcement that Prince Harry and Suits actor/ex-Toronto resident Meghan Markle got engaged earlier this month. The royal nuptials are set for spring 2018, and it’s said that the duo will cozy up in in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

‘The Corgis Took To You Straight Away’: Watch Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s First Joint Interview
‘The Corgis Took To You Straight Away’: Watch Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s First Joint Interview

The notoriously private couple has made the announcement official with the sweetest photocall in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace (reportedly a nod to Harry’s mom, Lady Diana). Prince Harry wore a crisp blue suit and a cheeky grin, while Markle donned a gorgeous white coat by Canadian designer Line (the $799 coat is, of course, already sold out), a p.a.r.o.s.h dress and earrings from Birks. And we got our first glance at the ring. According to sources at the Palace, Prince Harry designed the diamond engagement ring himself. It includes one large diamond from Botswana, where the couple recently vacationed, flanked by two diamonds from Diana’s personal collection on a gold band.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. (Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. Photo, Getty Images.

Harry, wearing a blue suit and tie, said he was “thrilled” and said details about his proposal will come out later. He was then asked if the proposal was romantic, and he replied: “Of course!” Asked by reporters “When did you know she was the one?”, the prince answered: “From the very first time we met.”

Markle, who said she was “so happy,” was wearing an engagement ring for the first time in public. She held Harry’s hand and rubbed his arm.

They left with their arms around each other. The couple plan to give their first interview later in the day.

Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London

Photo, Reuters/Toby Melville.

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle

Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle

Photo, Samir Hussein/WireImage.

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017. (Chris Jackson / Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on Nov. 27, 2017. Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

With files from the Associated Press and Chatelaine staff.

Resources