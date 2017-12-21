Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
‘Happiness Together’: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Adoring Engagement Portraits
‘Not only was it an incredible honour, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other,’ the photographer said.
by The Associated Press
(Twitter / @KensingtonRoyal)
Kensington Palace has released two official photos of Prince Harry and his fiancee, Meghan Markle, to mark the couple’s engagement (and one bonus “candid photograph”).
One of the photos is an intimate black-and-white portrait of the couple embracing, while the other is a more formal picture of the two sitting together holding hands.
Too busy to really tweet today but I’ve seen conjecture about #MeghanMarkle‘s @ralphandrusso engagement dress. @MailOnline are absolutely right: it’s couture, priced at £56,000 & was paid for privately. But that is not necessarily the price paid and we don’t know who purchased it