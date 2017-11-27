‘The Corgis Took To You Straight Away’: Watch Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s First Joint Interview

Below, 9 things we learned from the royal couple’s engagement announcement chat with the BBC.

1. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met through a mutual friend on a blind date July 2016…

…and they liked each other so much, they had another date the next day! Mere weeks later, the pair “camped out” in Botswana together. “We took that huge leap after only two dates and took that holiday in the middle of nowhere,” Prince Harry said.

2. They were both completely blown away by the amount of attention they got after going public with their relationship

“I don’t think either of us [knew what to expect],” Markle said. “I tried to warn you as much as possible, but both of us were totally surprised after the reaction,” said Harry. “You can have as many conversations as you want and prepare as much as possible, but we were totally unprepared for that.”

“It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us,” Harry said. “Just a cosy night, it was – what we were doing just roasting chicken… and it just – just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee,” Markle said. “She didn’t even let me finish, she said can I say yes, can I say yes and then were was hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like can I – can I give you the ring? She goes – oh yes the ring… So no it was – it was a really nice moment, it was just the two of us and I think managed to catch – catch her by surprise as well,” Harry said.

4. They’ve never paid any attention to the media coverage — good or bad

Markle said, “We’ve only focused on being a couple.” Harry responded, “The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so quickly was just confirmation. It was like the stars were aligned.”

5. Meghan will devote “more energy” to causes important to her

“I can focus even more energy” on the causes important to her, Meghan said. (She has previously been associated with World Vision and as a woman’s advocate for the United Nations.)

6. They giggle when they use the words “husband” and “wife”

“Sounds nice,” Harry said after the interviewer called him Markle’s husband.

7. A family could be on the way

“One step at a time and hopefully we’ll start a family in the future,” Harry said.

8. Markle has the mark of approval from both the Queen — and her corgis

“The love he has for his grandmother… when I met her, I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her,” said Markle. “And the corgis took to you straight away!” Harry said. “I’ve spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing…” “Just laying at my feet during tea, it was very sweet,” Meghan said. “Just wagging tails, and I was just like argh!” Harry said.

9. Markle is thankful for the meaning behind her engagement ring (which has two diamonds from Diana’s jewellery collection)

“Not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this,” Markle said.