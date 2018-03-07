Mad Deals Of The Day: $27 Velvet Flats From DSW And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Coat Rack up on the winter sales as the season ends. This herringbone coat made from a speckled jacquard fabric is perfect for spring. $86 (from $150), Mango. Loafers Elevate your work outfit with this pair of burgundy velvet loafers. The metallic block heel adds a bit of edge. Also available in black and a leopard print. $27 (from $45), DSW. Trough Bring the outside into your home by filling this trough with potted plants, succulents, and flowers. The galvanized metal exterior will give your room a rustic vibe. $39 (from $65), Pottery Barn. Dress Why not go retro for the next formal event? This polka dotted dress with a flounced hem is both timeless and trendy. $50 (from $70), H&M. Thermometer Whether you’re hosting a grand dinner or making something small, this stainless steel thermometer will surely be useful whenever you need it. $7 (from $15), Williams Sonoma.