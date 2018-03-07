Mad Deals Of The Day: $27 Velvet Flats From DSW And More

Coat

Rack up on the winter sales as the season ends. This herringbone coat made from a speckled jacquard fabric is perfect for spring. $86 (from $150), Mango.



Loafers

Elevate your work outfit with this pair of burgundy velvet loafers. The metallic block heel adds a bit of edge. Also available in black and a leopard print. $27 (from $45), DSW.



Trough

Bring the outside into your home by filling this trough with potted plants, succulents, and flowers. The galvanized metal exterior will give your room a rustic vibe. $39 (from $65), Pottery Barn.



Dress

Why not go retro for the next formal event? This polka dotted dress with a flounced hem is both timeless and trendy. $50 (from $70), H&M.



Thermometer

Whether you’re hosting a grand dinner or making something small, this stainless steel thermometer will surely be useful whenever you need it. $7 (from $15), Williams Sonoma.



