Mad Deals Of The Day: $100 Off A Gorgeous Le Creuset Utensil Set And More

A rose coloured cardigan for 40 percent off at Asos, a MEC sleeping bag for next year’s summer adventures, and other daily steals.

Chelsea rain boots
Brave puddles, mud, sleet, and slush with these ultra cute Chelsea rain boots by J.Crew. Also available in a camo print and black. $69 (from $99), J.Crew.
Matte Chelsea rain boots (item H0421) in dark burgundy, J.Crew, $69 (from $99)

Le Creuset utensil set
It’s a rare day when anything by Le Creuset is on sale, such as this hot five-piece utensil set that’s $100 off. Plus, there’s four other colours to choose from! $70 (from $170), The Bay.
LE CREUSET Five-Piece Utensil Set, The Bay, $70 (from $170)
Make this faux leather mini standout alongside a chunky knitted sweater. Sport it with sheer black tights and booties and you’re set! $18 (from $35), Dynamite.

FAUX LEATHER MINI SKIRT, Dynamite, $18 (from $35)

Cardigan
Look sophisticated (and feel cozy!) in this slouchy cardigan. The neutral rose shade makes it a universal match with anything in your closet. $37 (from $62), Asos.

Brave Soul Alfie Cardigan With Balloon Sleeves, Asos, $37 (from $62)
Sleeping bag
This sleeping bag is ideal for the road trips, summer camping and cabins — and it’s 42 percent off! $49 (from $85), MEC.

MEC CREEKSIDE 10C SLEEPING BAG - UNISEX, MEC, $49 (from $85)

 
