Mad Deals Of The Day: $100 Off A Gorgeous Le Creuset Utensil Set And More

Chelsea rain boots

Brave puddles, mud, sleet, and slush with these ultra cute Chelsea rain boots by J.Crew. Also available in a camo print and black. $69 (from $99), J.Crew.





Le Creuset utensil set

It’s a rare day when anything by Le Creuset is on sale, such as this hot five-piece utensil set that’s $100 off. Plus, there’s four other colours to choose from! $70 (from $170), The Bay.

Mini skirt

Make this faux leather mini standout alongside a chunky knitted sweater. Sport it with sheer black tights and booties and you’re set! $18 (from $35), Dynamite.





Cardigan

Look sophisticated (and feel cozy!) in this slouchy cardigan. The neutral rose shade makes it a universal match with anything in your closet. $37 (from $62), Asos.



Sleeping bag

This sleeping bag is ideal for the road trips, summer camping and cabins — and it’s 42 percent off! $49 (from $85), MEC.