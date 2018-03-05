Mad Deals Of The Day: A $10 (!) Elegant Wrap Blouse At Zara And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Blouse Get ready for warmer days with this dainty $10 wrap blouse. Pair it with culottes for the ultimate spring outfit. $10 (from $50), Zara. Gloves Whether you’re planning to stock up on winter apparel for next year, or need some extra coverage during those sporadic snow days in March, these touchscreen compatible gloves will have you covered for both. Plus look at those cute bows! $5 (from $20), Bizou. Jeans If you’re on the search for new jeans, then why not try this dark wash bootcut number? They’re a classic and fresh cut, and will go with just about anything. $33 (from $80), Gap. Bedspread This quilted satin spread is reversable, machine-wash safe, and fits both king and queen-sized beds. $90 (from $179), H&M Home. Desk Give your study room a modern update with this console. The white drawer, wooden contrast and easy-to-fit design make it the perfect office companion. $200 (from $300), Canadian Tire.