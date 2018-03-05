Mad Deals Of The Day: A $10 (!) Elegant Wrap Blouse At Zara And More

Blouse

Get ready for warmer days with this dainty $10 wrap blouse. Pair it with culottes for the ultimate spring outfit. $10 (from $50), Zara.



Gloves

Whether you’re planning to stock up on winter apparel for next year, or need some extra coverage during those sporadic snow days in March, these touchscreen compatible gloves will have you covered for both. Plus look at those cute bows! $5 (from $20), Bizou.





Jeans

If you’re on the search for new jeans, then why not try this dark wash bootcut number? They’re a classic and fresh cut, and will go with just about anything. $33 (from $80), Gap.



Bedspread

This quilted satin spread is reversable, machine-wash safe, and fits both king and queen-sized beds. $90 (from $179), H&M Home.



Desk

Give your study room a modern update with this console. The white drawer, wooden contrast and easy-to-fit design make it the perfect office companion. $200 (from $300), Canadian Tire.

