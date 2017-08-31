Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Wool Jacket From Mango And More

A bench with tons of storage from Wayfair, delicate pendant earrings for $8 at Bizou, and other daily steals.

Coat
Prepare for fall with this pocketed wool coat that’s 50 percent off at Mango! The olive shade and contrasting trims will keep you warm and looking sophisticated when it’s chilly outside. $165 ($330), Mango.

Bench
This stylish bench has a grey upholstered seat and plenty of room for towels, shoes, and just about anything else that can be stashed away. Psst — Wayfair is having a Labour Day Clearance event (until September 6!) with many more deals available. $69 (from $100), Wayfair.

Dress
Who says that shirt dresses have to be casual? This indigo maxi shirt dress at French Connection is both sleek and work-friendly. Pair it with booties or any type of kicks in fall. $90 (from $198), French Connection.
Earrings
If you’re looking to add a dainty touch to your outfit, these pair of medium-length leaves pendant earrings will do the trick. $8 (from $15), from Bizou.
Heels
No need to break in these leather cuties. These strappy heels are made with Naturalizer’s N5 Contour Technology, meaning that they’re made to fit your feet right from the start. $50 (from $140), Naturalizer.
