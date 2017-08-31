Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Wool Jacket From Mango And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Coat Prepare for fall with this pocketed wool coat that’s 50 percent off at Mango! The olive shade and contrasting trims will keep you warm and looking sophisticated when it’s chilly outside. $165 ($330), Mango.
Bench This stylish bench has a grey upholstered seat and plenty of room for towels, shoes, and just about anything else that can be stashed away. Psst — Wayfair is having a Labour Day Clearance event (until September 6!) with many more deals available. $69 (from $100), Wayfair.
Dress Who says that shirt dresses have to be casual? This indigo maxi shirt dress at French Connection is both sleek and work-friendly. Pair it with booties or any type of kicks in fall. $90 (from $198), French Connection.
Earrings If you’re looking to add a dainty touch to your outfit, these pair of medium-length leaves pendant earrings will do the trick. $8 (from $15), from Bizou.