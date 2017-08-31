Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Wool Jacket From Mango And More

Coat

Prepare for fall with this pocketed wool coat that’s 50 percent off at Mango! The olive shade and contrasting trims will keep you warm and looking sophisticated when it’s chilly outside. $165 ($330), Mango.

Bench

This stylish bench has a grey upholstered seat and plenty of room for towels, shoes, and just about anything else that can be stashed away. Psst — Wayfair is having a Labour Day Clearance event (until September 6!) with many more deals available. $69 (from $100), Wayfair.



Dress

Who says that shirt dresses have to be casual? This indigo maxi shirt dress at French Connection is both sleek and work-friendly. Pair it with booties or any type of kicks in fall. $90 (from $198), French Connection.



Earrings

If you’re looking to add a dainty touch to your outfit, these pair of medium-length leaves pendant earrings will do the trick. $8 (from $15), from Bizou.



Heels

No need to break in these leather cuties. These strappy heels are made with Naturalizer’s N5 Contour Technology, meaning that they’re made to fit your feet right from the start. $50 (from $140), Naturalizer.

