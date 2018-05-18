Mad Deals Of The Day: A $14 (!) Faux Marble Watch From Reitmans And More

Watch

This cute marble wristwatch has a soft pink strap and gold accents. It’s great to pair with an outfit for the office or a casual lunch date. $14 (From $23), Reitmans.

Sweater

This pink batwing sweater is perfect for cooler summer nights. Wear it with your favourite jeans or tucked into a cute skirt. $15 (From $45), Dynamite.

Setting spray

This setting spray is 100% vegan and half off! Finish off your morning routine with a spray that ensures your makeup won’t budge and keeps your face looking fresh all day. $6 (From $12), The Body Shop.

Tumbler

This adorable glass tea tumbler is half off. It is decorated with smiley faces and has a stainless steel infuser that ensures an easy clean up. $14 (From $28), Indigo.

Milk frother

Make the perfect latte every time with this battery operated milk frother. It is easy to use and clean and comes with a standing base. $13 (From $15), Hudson’s Bay.

