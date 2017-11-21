Mad Deals Of The Day: 30% Off Gorgeous Velvet Boots At Aldo And More

Boots

Bring out your dressiest shoes on mild winter days. These navy velvet boots are a regal addition to any outfit. $56 (from $80), Aldo.



Sweater

This sweater with three quarter length sleeves is cozy, casual and super stylish. Also available in blue, peach, and green. $35 (from $55), Reitmans.



Set of knobs

Save your money and give your nightstand, desk or drawers a DIY-makeover. This set of two antique knobs embellished in rust and gold will revive them into something new. $5 (from $10), Zara Home.



Trouser jeans

Why settle for one thing when you can have both? This pair of denim trousers will have you covered on days when you need to look formal but crave the comfort of jeans. $55 (from $70), Gap.



Cookie cutter set and jar

Bake your favourite cookie recipes into more than one shape. This jar filled with cookie cutters comes with various design options — a heart, snowman, bunny and more! $15 (from $20), Kitchen Niche.