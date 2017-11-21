Mad Deals Of The Day: 30% Off Gorgeous Velvet Boots At Aldo And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Boots Bring out your dressiest shoes on mild winter days. These navy velvet boots are a regal addition to any outfit. $56 (from $80), Aldo. Sweater This sweater with three quarter length sleeves is cozy, casual and super stylish. Also available in blue, peach, and green. $35 (from $55), Reitmans.
Set of knobs Save your money and give your nightstand, desk or drawers a DIY-makeover. This set of two antique knobs embellished in rust and gold will revive them into something new. $5 (from $10), Zara Home. Trouser jeans Why settle for one thing when you can have both? This pair of denim trousers will have you covered on days when you need to look formal but crave the comfort of jeans. $55 (from $70), Gap.
Cookie cutter set and jar Bake your favourite cookie recipes into more than one shape. This jar filled with cookie cutters comes with various design options — a heart, snowman, bunny and more! $15 (from $20), Kitchen Niche.