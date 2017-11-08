Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: A $15 V-Neck Shift Dress At Old Navy And More

A sherpa-lined anorak at Simons, a porcelain cake plate at Kitchen Stuff Plus and other daily steals.

Dress
This v-neck number will be your go-to outfit for the fall. Pair it with a pair of booties and tights and you’re set for the day! $15 (from $40), Old Navy.
Smocked-Yoke V-Neck Shift Dress for Women, Old Navy, $15 (from $40)
Vase
There’s no better way to display your beautiful flora than with a glass vase in a minimalist design. It’s currently $15 off at Crate and Barrel. $40 (from $55), Crate and Barrel.
Samara Small Round Glass Vase, Crate and Barrel, $40 (from $55)
Anorak
Keep yourself toasty for the winter in this sherpa-lined anorak. It also comes in khaki, green, and navy. $90 (from $125), Simons.
Twik fleece-lined parka in Dark Orange, Simons, $90 (from $125)

Cleansing water
Wash off long days with Sephora’s micellar cleansing water milk. The charcoal ingredient will help draw out impurities. $6 (from $10), Sephora.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Micellar Cleansing Water & Milk - Charcoal, Sephora, $6 (from $10)Cake plate
Show off all of your baked good — especially your pies — with this porcelain footed cake plate. $20 (from $25), Kitchen Stuff Plus.
KSP Heritage Porcelain Footed Cake Plate (White), Kitchen Stuff Plus, $20 (from $25)

 

