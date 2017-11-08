Mad Deals Of The Day: A $15 V-Neck Shift Dress At Old Navy And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dress This v-neck number will be your go-to outfit for the fall. Pair it with a pair of booties and tights and you’re set for the day! $15 (from $40), Old Navy. Vase There’s no better way to display your beautiful flora than with a glass vase in a minimalist design. It’s currently $15 off at Crate and Barrel. $40 (from $55), Crate and Barrel. Anorak Keep yourself toasty for the winter in this sherpa-lined anorak. It also comes in khaki, green, and navy. $90 (from $125), Simons.
Cleansing water
Wash off long days with Sephora’s micellar cleansing water milk. The charcoal ingredient will help draw out impurities. $6 (from $10), Sephora.
Cake plate Show off all of your baked good — especially your pies — with this porcelain footed cake plate. $20 (from $25), Kitchen Stuff Plus.