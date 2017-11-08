Mad Deals Of The Day: A $15 V-Neck Shift Dress At Old Navy And More

Dress

This v-neck number will be your go-to outfit for the fall. Pair it with a pair of booties and tights and you’re set for the day! $15 (from $40), Old Navy.



Vase

There’s no better way to display your beautiful flora than with a glass vase in a minimalist design. It’s currently $15 off at Crate and Barrel. $40 (from $55), Crate and Barrel.



Anorak

Keep yourself toasty for the winter in this sherpa-lined anorak. It also comes in khaki, green, and navy. $90 (from $125), Simons.



Cleansing water

Wash off long days with Sephora’s micellar cleansing water milk. The charcoal ingredient will help draw out impurities. $6 (from $10), Sephora.

Cake plate

Show off all of your baked good — especially your pies — with this porcelain footed cake plate. $20 (from $25), Kitchen Stuff Plus.



