Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: $74 Off An Aviator Jacket At Urban Outfitters And More

A monogrammed cheeseboard and spreader at Indigo, a box full of Origins’s bestsellers at Sephora, and other daily steals.

by

Jacket

Enjoy milder days with this sherpa-lined aviator jacket that’s $74 off at Urban Outfitters. Wear it with a high-waisted pant or skirt to embrace the crop cut. $80 (from $154), Urban Outfitters.
UO Cropped Aviator Jacket, Urban Outfitters, $80 (from $154)
Cheeseboard and spreader
This board and spreader duo is the perfect gift for the cheese enthusiast in your life. It’s made out of durable rubberwood that’s monogrammed with a letter of your choice. $7 (from $25), Indigo.
MONOGRAM CHEESEBOARD AND SPREADER, Indigo, $7 (from $25)Dress
An asymmetrical dress so versatile that it can be worn on its own or styled as a dungaree — layer it over a long-sleeve t-shirt and you’re good to go. $96 (from $160), Banana Republic.
Floral Racer-Neck Asymmetrical Dress, Banana Republic, $96 (from $160)
Cushion cover
Who wouldn’t want their pillow to look and feel as fluffy as a cloud? Get this chunky-knitted cushion cover for the pillows on your bed, loveseat or sofa. $25 (from $40), H&M Home.
Chunky-knit Cushion Cover, H&M Home, $25 (from $40)
Origins bestsellers box
Origins fans, rejoice! All of your cult faves are included in this box full of the brand’s bestselling skincare products. $46 (from $58), Sephora.
ORIGINS Origins Bestsellers, Sephora, $46 (from $58)
Resources