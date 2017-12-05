Mad Deals Of The Day: $74 Off An Aviator Jacket At Urban Outfitters And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Enjoy milder days with this sherpa-lined aviator jacket that’s $74 off at Urban Outfitters. Wear it with a high-waisted pant or skirt to embrace the crop cut. $80 (from $154), Urban Outfitters.
Cheeseboard and spreader This board and spreader duo is the perfect gift for the cheese enthusiast in your life. It’s made out of durable rubberwood that’s monogrammed with a letter of your choice. $7 (from $25), Indigo. Dress An asymmetrical dress so versatile that it can be worn on its own or styled as a dungaree — layer it over a long-sleeve t-shirt and you’re good to go. $96 (from $160), Banana Republic.
Cushion cover Who wouldn’t want their pillow to look and feel as fluffy as a cloud? Get this chunky-knitted cushion cover for the pillows on your bed, loveseat or sofa. $25 (from $40), H&M Home.
Origins bestsellers box Origins fans, rejoice! All of your cult faves are included in this box full of the brand’s bestselling skincare products. $46 (from $58), Sephora.