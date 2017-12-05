Mad Deals Of The Day: $74 Off An Aviator Jacket At Urban Outfitters And More

Jacket

Enjoy milder days with this sherpa-lined aviator jacket that’s $74 off at Urban Outfitters. Wear it with a high-waisted pant or skirt to embrace the crop cut. $80 (from $154), Urban Outfitters.



Cheeseboard and spreader

This board and spreader duo is the perfect gift for the cheese enthusiast in your life. It’s made out of durable rubberwood that’s monogrammed with a letter of your choice. $7 (from $25), Indigo.

Dress

An asymmetrical dress so versatile that it can be worn on its own or styled as a dungaree — layer it over a long-sleeve t-shirt and you’re good to go. $96 (from $160), Banana Republic.



Cushion cover

Who wouldn’t want their pillow to look and feel as fluffy as a cloud? Get this chunky-knitted cushion cover for the pillows on your bed, loveseat or sofa. $25 (from $40), H&M Home.



Origins bestsellers box

Origins fans, rejoice! All of your cult faves are included in this box full of the brand’s bestselling skincare products. $46 (from $58), Sephora.



