Mad Deals Of The Day: $35 Off Trousers At H&M And More

Trousers You can look stylish, even as the weather gets colder and these pleated trousers prove it. They’d look gorgeous with a white blouse or even a basic tee. $35 (from $70), H&M. Fruit basket Hang your fruit in style with this copper fruit basket. The wire design helps keep produce fresh for longer. $40 (from $50), Williams Sonoma. Boots Prepare for winter while keeping in style with these khaki ankle boots from Clarks. Sizes are running out fast, so get yours while you can. $100 (from $160), SoftMoc. Hoops These stainless steel hoops are a classic accessory that can be paired with any outfit in any season. $15 (from $30), Bizou. Candle Bring the vineyard indoors with this Niagara vineyard scented candle. It’s currently half off at Indigo! $15 (from $30), Indigo.