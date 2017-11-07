Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: $35 Off Trousers At H&M And More

Ankle boots for $60 off at SoftMoc, a candle that smells like a vineyard for half off at Indigo and other daily steals.

by

Trousers
You can look stylish, even as the weather gets colder and these pleated trousers prove it. They’d look gorgeous with a white blouse or even a basic tee. $35 (from $70), H&M.
Wide suit trousers, H&M, $35 (from $70)
Fruit basket
Hang your fruit in style with this copper fruit basket. The wire design helps keep produce fresh for longer. $40 (from $50), Williams Sonoma.
Hanging Copper Wire Fruit Basket, Williams Sonoma, $40 (from $50)Boots
Prepare for winter while keeping in style with these khaki ankle boots from Clarks. Sizes are running out fast, so get yours while you can. $100 (from $160), SoftMoc.

CLARKS Women's NEVELLA BELL taupe casual ankle boots, SoftMoc, $100 (from $160)Hoops
These stainless steel hoops are a classic accessory that can be paired with any outfit in any season. $15 (from $30), Bizou.
STAINLESS STEEL TEXTURED HOOP EARRINGS, Bizou, $15 (from $30)Candle
Bring the vineyard indoors with this Niagara vineyard scented candle. It’s currently half off at Indigo! $15 (from $30), Indigo.
NIAGARA VINEYARD POURED GLASS SCENTED CANDLE, Indigo, $15 (from $30)

 

Resources