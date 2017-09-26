Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful Trench Coat from Le Chateau And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Vans Sneakers How cute are these sneakers?! The bicycle and pink flamingo pattern will add a bit of fun to any outfit. $56 (from $80), Gravity Pope.
Dress You can get more than one outfit with this dark blue button-dress from Reitmans. Wear it on its own, or sport a sweater over it. $35 (from $70), Reitmans.
Soap dish Bring on the decadence in the bathroom by adding this marble ceramic soap dish to the sink countertop. $9 (from $15), Ginger’s. Trench coat What better way to dress for chillier days than to drape this softly woven duster trench over your outfit? Also available in black. $70 (from $100), Le Château.
Bakeware set
Make your bakeware match with this four piece set from Canvas that’s finished in a Herringbone design. Bonus: they’re all microwave, freezer, oven and dishwasher safe. $30 (from $120), Canadian Tire.