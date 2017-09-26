Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful Trench Coat from Le Chateau And More

A stunning button-up dress that’s 50 percent off at Reitmans, a four piece bakeware set from Canadian Tire and other daily steals.

by

Vans Sneakers
How cute are these sneakers?! The bicycle and pink flamingo pattern will add a bit of fun to any outfit. $56 (from $80), Gravity Pope.
AUTHENTIC SLIM (canvas), Vans, Gravity Pope, $56 (from $80).

Dress
You can get more than one outfit with this dark blue button-dress from Reitmans. Wear it on its own, or sport a sweater over it. $35 (from $70), Reitmans.

Solid Shirt Dress, Reitmans, $35 (from $70)Soap dish
Bring on the decadence in the bathroom by adding this marble ceramic soap dish to the sink countertop. $9 (from $15), Ginger’s.
MARBLE CERAMIC SOAP DISH, Ginger’s, $9 (from $15)

Trench coat
What better way to dress for chillier days than to drape this softly woven duster trench over your outfit? Also available in black. $70 (from $100), Le Château.

Woven Notch Collar Trench Coat, Le Château, $70 (from $100)

Bakeware set
Make your bakeware match with this four piece set from Canvas that’s finished in a Herringbone design. Bonus: they’re all microwave, freezer, oven and dishwasher safe. $30 (from $120), Canadian Tire.


Canvas Bakeware Set, 4-pc, Canadian Tire, $30 (from $120)

 

Resources