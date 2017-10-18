Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: $60 Off A Gorgeous Trench Coat At Ever New And More

A show-stopping one-shoulder dress, a set of three cute pumpkin candles at Crate & Barrel and other daily steals.

Dress
Here’s a party dress that will see you through almost any event. It’s got a gorgeous one-shoulder design and outfitted in a pretty floral print. It’s currently 75 percent off at Asos! $30 (from $119), Asos.

ASOS One Shoulder Ruffle Floral Midi Dress, Asos, $30 (from $119)


Trench
For days when the weather is mild, this over-sized stylish grey trench coat from Ever New will keep you classy and covered. $100 (from $160), Ever New.

tammy over sized trench coat, Ever New, $100 (from $160)

Choker
This delicate glittery choker is so stunning that it’ll even win over the choker-trend naysayers. Pair it with a button-down top or a dress with an open or angular neckline. $7 (from $13), Reitmans.
Glitter Choker, Reitmans, $7 (from $13)

Straining basket

This straining basket from Williams Sonoma will help you boil, fry, or drain your noodles, dumplings, and vegetables with ease. $14 (from $21), Williams Sonoma.

Noodle Straining Basket, Williams Sonoma, $14 (from $21)

Set of candles
Why not dabble in all things pumpkin to prep for Halloween? This set of three pumpkin candles could be just the perfect start. $20 (from $30), Crate & Barrel.

Pumpkin Candles, Set of 3, Crate & Barrel, $20 (from $30)

