Mad Deals Of The Day: $60 Off A Gorgeous Trench Coat At Ever New And More

Dress Here’s a party dress that will see you through almost any event. It’s got a gorgeous one-shoulder design and outfitted in a pretty floral print. It’s currently 75 percent off at Asos! $30 (from $119), Asos.
Trench For days when the weather is mild, this over-sized stylish grey trench coat from Ever New will keep you classy and covered. $100 (from $160), Ever New.
Choker
This delicate glittery choker is so stunning that it’ll even win over the choker-trend naysayers. Pair it with a button-down top or a dress with an open or angular neckline. $7 (from $13), Reitmans.
Straining basket
This straining basket from Williams Sonoma will help you boil, fry, or drain your noodles, dumplings, and vegetables with ease. $14 (from $21), Williams Sonoma.
Set of candles Why not dabble in all things pumpkin to prep for Halloween? This set of three pumpkin candles could be just the perfect start. $20 (from $30), Crate & Barrel.