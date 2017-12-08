Mad Deals Of The Day: A Comfy (And Stylish) $8 Top From H&M And More

Mockneck top

Sport this soft mockneck top with a flowy maxi skirt or a wide-leg pant for a classic, office-ready look. Or layer it over a slouchy sweater and have the collar peek out. $8 (from $20) H&M.



Adidas training shoes

Get maximum support for your heels with these Adidas training shoes. The breathable mesh and Climacool fabric will ensure that your feet stay cool while you break a sweat. $95 (from $140), Adidas.





Rug

How cute would this pink cotton rug look on your entryway? It’s currently 45 percent off at Zara Home. $26 (from $50), Zara Home.



Blemish stick

This tea tree oil blemish stick looks like a container of lipgloss, but don’t be fooled — it’s just an ingenious way to do a mess-free spot treatment. $8 (from $12), The Body Shop.

Chair

Fans of mid-century style furniture will adore this timeless chair by EQ3. Plus, $250 off the price tag 25-year warranty on the frame will make it even more of a solid investment. $499 (from $749), EQ3.