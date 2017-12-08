Mad Deals Of The Day: A Comfy (And Stylish) $8 Top From H&M And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mockneck top Sport this soft mockneck top with a flowy maxi skirt or a wide-leg pant for a classic, office-ready look. Or layer it over a slouchy sweater and have the collar peek out. $8 (from $20)H&M. Adidas training shoes Get maximum support for your heels with these Adidas training shoes. The breathable mesh and Climacool fabric will ensure that your feet stay cool while you break a sweat. $95 (from $140), Adidas. Rug How cute would this pink cotton rug look on your entryway? It’s currently 45 percent off at Zara Home. $26 (from $50), Zara Home. Blemish stick This tea tree oil blemish stick looks like a container of lipgloss, but don’t be fooled — it’s just an ingenious way to do a mess-free spot treatment. $8 (from $12), The Body Shop. Chair Fans of mid-century style furniture will adore this timeless chair by EQ3. Plus, $250 off the price tag 25-year warranty on the frame will make it even more of a solid investment. $499 (from $749), EQ3.