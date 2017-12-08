Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A Comfy (And Stylish) $8 Top From H&M And More

A tea tree oil blemish stick at The Body Shop, a pair of cool training shoes from Adidas, and other daily steals.

by

Mockneck top
Sport this soft mockneck top with a flowy maxi skirt or a wide-leg pant for a classic, office-ready look. Or layer it over a slouchy sweater and have the collar peek out. $8 (from $20) H&M.
Lyocell Top, H&M, $8 (from $20)
Adidas training shoes
Get maximum support for your heels with these Adidas training shoes. The breathable mesh and Climacool fabric will ensure that your feet stay cool while you break a sweat. $95 (from $140), Adidas.

WOMEN'S CLIMACOOL 02.17 SHOES, Adidas, $95 (from $140)
Rug
How cute would this pink cotton rug look on your entryway? It’s currently 45 percent off at Zara Home. $26 (from $50), Zara Home.
PINK COTTON RUG, Zara Home, $26 (from $50)
Blemish stick
This tea tree oil blemish stick looks like a container of lipgloss, but don’t be fooled — it’s just an ingenious way to do a mess-free spot treatment. $8 (from $12), The Body Shop.
Tea Tree Oil Targeted Gel Blemish Stick, The Body Shop, $8 (from $12) Chair
Fans of mid-century style furniture will adore this timeless chair by EQ3. Plus, $250 off the price tag 25-year warranty on the frame will make it even more of a solid investment. $499 (from $749), EQ3.

Skye Chair - Fabric, EQ3, $499 (from $749)
Resources