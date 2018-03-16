Mad Deals Of The Day: The Ideal Spring Wrap Dress At Reitmans And More

Dress

With spring on the horizon, dress for the weather you want with this stunning floral wrap number by Reitmans. $36 (from $60), Reitmans.

Mules

How gorgeous are these leather mule flats? Pair them with a sweater and a wide-legged pant for the ultimate March outfit. $50 (from $90), DSW.

Plus size leggings

These seamed leggings — perfect for warm days— will go with just about anything in your closet. $7 (from $40), Joe Fresh.

Pillow cover

Revive an old cushion with this dainty illustrated cover adorned with yellow tassels. $10 (from $40), Indigo.

10-piece cookware set

This 10-piece set made with 3-ply stainless steel technology will up your cooking game. Plus, it’s a staggering $552 off the original price tag! $298 (from $850), Linen Chest.



