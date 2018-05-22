Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A $17 Tank For Summer And More

75% off a quality bakeware set, an awesome dark green drum pendant light from Crate and Barrel, and more daily steals.

Tank top
It’s finally time for tank top season! This one is a blood orange colour in a v-neck style and has a scalloped hem with embroidered details. It also has a gathered tie-string waist and is available in black. $17 (From $24), Joe Fresh.

Bakeware set
75% off a quality bakeware set? What a steal! Each piece in this set of four has large handles that are easy to carry and are safe for your oven, microwave, freezer and dishwasher. $30 (From $120), Canadian Tire.

Top
Wear this cute ruffle top to your next summer barbecue! It’s made of 100% cotton and has super stylish ties at the shoulders. $20 (From $69), Guess.

Light
Who doesn’t love getting $106 off of an awesome drum pendant light? It is 20 inches wide, 10 inches tall and hangs from a 90 inch adjustable and clear cord. $27 (From $133), Crate and Barrel.

Wallet
Don’t want to carry around a purse? This marble print wallet is faux leather and comes with a wristlet strap. It has a snap-tap closure and is great to grab and go on your busy days. $16 (From $32), Nordstrom.

