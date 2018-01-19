Mad Deals Of The Day: Super-Cute Earmuffs (With Headphones!) From Banana Republic

Earmuffs with headphones

No need to choose between listening to a podcast or keeping your ears warm. This innovative pair of faux fur earmuffs — with headphones! — will have you covered for both. $36 (from $110), Banana Republic.



Blouse

How chic is this tie-front blouse from J.Crew? Sport it with a jewel-toned A-line skirt for the perfect winter office look. $28 (from $79), J.Crew.



Sneakers

Be it dressing for a business casual event or sauntering around town for daily errands, these rose velvet sneakers will surely complete your look. $27 (from $90), Town Shoes.



Drawer

Add a hint of mid-century design to your dwelling with this tapered nightstand. It’s currently half off at Wayfair. $226 (from $501), Wayfair.





Table runner

This faded cotton table runner will bring texture to the dinner table with its sheared edges. It’s also available in white. $20 (from $36), Zara Home.



