Mad Deals Of The Day: Super-Cute Earmuffs (With Headphones!) From Banana Republic

An adorable tie-up blouse at J.Crew, velvet sneakers by Steve Madden at Town Shoes, and other daily steals.

Earmuffs with headphones
No need to choose between listening to a podcast or keeping your ears warm. This innovative pair of faux fur earmuffs — with headphones! — will have you covered for both. $36 (from $110), Banana Republic.
Blouse
How chic is this tie-front blouse from J.Crew? Sport it with a jewel-toned A-line skirt for the perfect winter office look. $28 (from $79), J.Crew.
Velvet Tie-Front Top, J.Crew, $28 (from $79)
Sneakers
Be it dressing for a business casual event or sauntering around town for daily errands, these rose velvet sneakers will surely complete your look. $27 (from $90), Town Shoes.
Steve Madden Bertie-V, Town Shoes, $27 (from $90)
Drawer
Add a hint of mid-century design to your dwelling with this tapered nightstand. It’s currently half off at Wayfair. $226 (from $501), Wayfair.
Parocela 2 Drawer Nightstand, Wayfair, $226 (from $501)

Table runner
This faded cotton table runner will bring texture to the dinner table with its sheared edges. It’s also available in white. $20 (from $36), Zara Home.
FADED COTTON TABLE RUNNER WITH FRINGE, Zara Home, $20 (from $36)

 
