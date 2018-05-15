Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Summer Dress (For $40!) And More

Tote

This black tassel straw tote would be perfect for the beach! It is lined with the tassels on one side and has a magnetic button closure. $20 (From $40), Cleo.

Dress

Arrive at your next classy summer event with style in this pretty floral dress. It’s 100% polyester and zips at the back. $40 (From $58), Suzy Shier.

Blouse

This blouse is a great basic piece to add to your closet. The flouncy sleeves are 3/4 length and have ties at the elbow. Size types range from petite to plus. $20 (From $49), White House Black Market.

Brush set

Make your morning routine super easy with this awesome NYX brush set that comes with three synthetic contouring brushes. If you add $10 more to your bag, you’re eligible for free shipping. $20 (From $36), NYX Cosmetics.

Napkin ring set

If you love to host, this napkin ring set is calling your name. This brass geometric set comes with four different pieces, in all different shapes. $5 (From $7), Bed Bath & Beyond.

