Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Summer Dress (For $40!) And More

This black tassel straw tote would be perfect for the beach! It is lined with the tassels on one side and has a magnetic button closure. $20 (From $40), Cleo.

Arrive at your next classy summer event with style in this pretty floral dress. It’s 100% polyester and zips at the back. $40 (From $58), Suzy Shier.

This blouse is a great basic piece to add to your closet. The flouncy sleeves are 3/4 length and have ties at the elbow. Size types range from petite to plus. $20 (From $49), White House Black Market.

Make your morning routine super easy with this awesome NYX brush set that comes with three synthetic contouring brushes. If you add $10 more to your bag, you’re eligible for free shipping. $20 (From $36), NYX Cosmetics.

If you love to host, this napkin ring set is calling your name. This brass geometric set comes with four different pieces, in all different shapes. $5 (From $7), Bed Bath & Beyond.

