Mad Deals Of The Day: 5 Spring Dresses On Sale For $30 And Under

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Toggle-waist dress
Inject some much needed colour and pattern into your spring wardrobe with this 100% cotton dress. It’s got a toggle waist (yay for adjustable waistbands!) and is also available in blue. $30 (from $59), Simons.
Red gingham dress
This adorable midi dress has an off-the-shoulder cut and comes in an adorable red (or blue) gingham print. Wear it with wedges to dress it up, or flats to keep it casual. $28 (from $47), Old Navy.
Printed wrap dress
Everyone needs a wrap dress in their closet. They’re comfy, flattering and can be dressed up or down. $24 (from $40), Reitmans.
Ruffled maxi dress
Perfect for a summer wedding or just a night out, this v-neck dress has pretty ruffle detailing and a elastic waist. $25 (from $39), Joe Fresh.
Floral patterned dress
This cotton dress is gorgeous. It’s got a short, straight-cut making it perfect to layer over jeans or leggings. Or, when the weather gets warmer, wear it as a mini dress. Also available in white. $23 (from $40), H&M.
Watch: The Home Primp: How To Create A Happier And More Productive Work Cubicle