Mad Deals Of The Day: 5 Spring Dresses On Sale For $30 And Under

Toggle-waist dress

Inject some much needed colour and pattern into your spring wardrobe with this 100% cotton dress. It’s got a toggle waist (yay for adjustable waistbands!) and is also available in blue. $30 (from $59), Simons.

Red gingham dress

This adorable midi dress has an off-the-shoulder cut and comes in an adorable red (or blue) gingham print. Wear it with wedges to dress it up, or flats to keep it casual. $28 (from $47), Old Navy.

Printed wrap dress

Everyone needs a wrap dress in their closet. They’re comfy, flattering and can be dressed up or down. $24 (from $40), Reitmans.

Ruffled maxi dress

Perfect for a summer wedding or just a night out, this v-neck dress has pretty ruffle detailing and a elastic waist. $25 (from $39), Joe Fresh.

Floral patterned dress

This cotton dress is gorgeous. It’s got a short, straight-cut making it perfect to layer over jeans or leggings. Or, when the weather gets warmer, wear it as a mini dress. Also available in white. $23 (from $40), H&M.

