Mad Deals Of The Day: A $20 Fall Skirt From H&M And More

Skirt

Brighten up the fall wardrobe with this flouncy pleated skirt in a bright orange hue. Wear a grey or neutral tone knit to make the orange pop. Also available in black. $20 (from $35), H&M.

Sweater

Sweater weather has officially begun! It’s time to dabble in various knit styles, such as this grey raglan-sleeve sweater that’s made out of cozy merino wool. Also available in brown. $50 (from $79), Simons.

Salt cellar

Make space for your finest salts by storing some in this cellar made out of mango wood. The swinging magnetic lid makes grabbing a pinch hassle-free. $12 (from $20), The Bay.

Selfie stick

If you’ve ever contemplated buying a selfie stick, now is the time to get one at this price! $4 (from $14), Bed Bath & Beyond.

Blanket

Spend the night in with a great read, a glass of rosé and this ultra cozy jersey and plush throw. $25 (from $50), Indigo.