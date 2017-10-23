Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: A $20 Fall Skirt From H&M And More

A gorgeous raglan sleeve sweater that’s 35 percent off at Simons, a selfie stick that’s only $4 at Bed Bath & Beyond and other daily steals.

Skirt
Brighten up the fall wardrobe with this flouncy pleated skirt in a bright orange hue. Wear a grey or neutral tone knit to make the orange pop. Also available in black. $20 (from $35), H&M.
Pleated skirt in Orange, H&M, $20 (from $35)Sweater
Sweater weather has officially begun! It’s time to dabble in various knit styles, such as this grey raglan-sleeve sweater that’s made out of cozy merino wool. Also available in brown. $50 (from $79), Simons.

Billowy raglan-sleeve sweater in grey, Simons, $50 (from $79).

Salt cellar
Make space for your finest salts by storing some in this cellar made out of mango wood. The swinging magnetic lid makes grabbing a pinch hassle-free. $12 (from $20), The Bay.

GLUCKSTEINHOME Lucca Salt Cellar, The Bay, $10 (from $20) Selfie stick
If you’ve ever contemplated buying a selfie stick, now is the time to get one at this price! $4 (from $14), Bed Bath & Beyond.
Selfie stick, Bed Bath & Beyond, $4 (from $14)Blanket
Spend the night in with a great read, a glass of rosé and this ultra cozy jersey and plush throw. $25 (from $50), Indigo.

HEATHERED JERSEY STADIUM THROW – GREY, Indigo, $25 (from $50)

 

