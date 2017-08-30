Mad Deals of The Day: Silver Hoops for $35 At Michael Hill And More

Earrings

These chunky silver hoops are not only the ultimate accessory to go with any outfit — they’ll also dress up just about anything. $35 (from $45), Michael Hill.



Blazer

You’ll be easy to spot with this bold red blazer. Pair it with a high-waisted pant or skirt to accentuate the crop cut. $58 (from $82), Asos.



Jeans

These high rise jeans hug at the waist and flow evenly down to your ankles. They’ll go perfectly with a crop top or a t-shirt tucked underneath. $64 (from $80), Gap.

Shoes

Flaunt these shiny mules for the remainder of the summer, and then strut them into the fall (metallic is back in for the season). $90 (from $120), Steve Madden.



Bedspread

This bedspread with an adorable stitching pattern will keep you snug all night and make a statement on your bed as the weather gets chillier. $50 (from $100), H&M Home.

