Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals of The Day: Silver Hoops for $35 At Michael Hill And More

A scene-stealing crop blazer at Asos, high-rise denim with the perfect cut at Gap and other daily steals.

by

Earrings
These chunky silver hoops are not only the ultimate accessory to go with any outfit — they’ll also dress up just about anything. $35 (from $45), Michael Hill.
michael hill silver hoops chatelaine mad deals
Blazer
You’ll be easy to spot with this bold red blazer. Pair it with a high-waisted pant or skirt to accentuate the crop cut. $58 (from $82), Asos.

Mad deals asos chatelaine
Jeans
These high rise jeans hug at the waist and flow evenly down to your ankles. They’ll go perfectly with a crop top or a t-shirt tucked underneath. $64 (from $80), Gap.

gap high rise jeans chatelaine mad deals

Shoes
Flaunt these shiny mules for the remainder of the summer, and then strut them into the fall (metallic is back in for the season). $90 (from $120), Steve Madden.

chatelaine mad deals STEVEMADDEN-SANDALS_INFINITY_SILVER-LEATHER_SIDE
Bedspread
This bedspread with an adorable stitching pattern will keep you snug all night and make a statement on your bed as the weather gets chillier. $50 (from $100), H&M Home.

hmprod bedspread with stitching mad deals chatelaineMore:
Mad Deals Of The Day: $35 off An Embroidered Dress At Joe Fresh And More
The Best Fall Reads: 35 Books To Curl Up With This Season
Fall Fixer-Upper: How to Erase Signs of Summer Skin And Hair Damage

 

Resources