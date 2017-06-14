Mad deals of the day: save $280 on a gorgeous Le Creuset cast iron oven pan and more

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Oven pan
This Le Creuset cast iron oven pan is both beautiful and practical. Its superior heat retention makes for even cooking, and the chip-resistant enamel ensures durability. $190 (from $470), The Bay.
Daytime dress
This casual black dress is perfect for running errands or relaxing on a hot day. Pair with slip-ons or white sneakers for a laid-back summer look. $18 (from $30), H&M.
Coffee table
This 100 percent teak wood coffee table is the perfect spot for magazines, books and coasters. Its neutral brown and minimalist design allows for a seamless blend with any colour scheme. $99 (from $169), Zara Home.
Monogram hooks
Use these whimsical hooks to label towels in the bathroom, or jackets in the entryway to keep possessions organized. US$10 (from US$16), Anthropologie.
Bird print cami
This basic white cami features embroidered birds for a vintage-inspired touch. Pair with a blazer for work, or a skirt for nighttime. $30 (from $60), RW&Co.