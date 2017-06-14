Advertisement
Living

Mad deals of the day: save $280 on a gorgeous Le Creuset cast iron oven pan and more

A casual summer dress from H&M, whimsical hooks by Anthropologie, and other daily steals.

by

Oven pan
This Le Creuset cast iron oven pan is both beautiful and practical. Its superior heat retention makes for even cooking, and the chip-resistant enamel ensures durability. $190 (from $470), The Bay.
Oven Pot - The Bay resized

Daytime dress
This casual black dress is perfect for running errands or relaxing on a hot day. Pair with slip-ons or white sneakers for a laid-back summer look. $18 (from $30), H&M.
H&M Dress resized 2

Coffee table
This 100 percent teak wood coffee table is the perfect spot for magazines, books and coasters. Its neutral brown and minimalist design allows for a seamless blend with any colour scheme. $99 (from $169), Zara Home.
Zara Home Table resized

Monogram hooks
Use these whimsical hooks to label towels in the bathroom, or jackets in the entryway to keep possessions organized. US$10 (from US$16), Anthropologie.
Anthropologie Hooks resized

Bird print cami
This basic white cami features embroidered birds for a vintage-inspired touch. Pair with a blazer for work, or a skirt for nighttime. $30 (from $60), RW&Co.
RW$Co Top resized

More:
Mad deals of the day: $125 off a beautiful Saks Fifth Avenue blouse
21 cute spring bags under $100
Meet the Peach Surprise, a ham sandwich-dessert hybrid from 1976
Resources