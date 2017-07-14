Advertisement
Mad deals of the day: Save $158 on Roots leather boots and more

A gorgeous accent cabinet from Wayfair, a fun floral skirt from RW&Co and other daily steals.

Accent cabinet
Adorned with gold geometric detailing, this accent cabinet is the perfect finishing touch for a bedroom or living room. $444 (from $863), Wayfair.
Wayfair Accent Cabinet

Plaid blouse
This pretty top can be dressed up for work, or down for weekend brunch. $16 (from $50), Reitmans.
Reitmans plaid shirtjpeg

Roll over boot
Gear up for fall (gasp!) with these Roots classic leather roll over boots. The lightweight and durable rubber soles are designed to withstand harsh climates. $130 (from $288), Roots.
Roots roll over boot

Floral skirt
Say hello to your next wardrobe staple. This skirt’s flared silhouette and wide waistband is ultra flattering. $34 (from $85), RW&Co.
Floral Skirt

Quilted evening bag
Great for an night out, this sleek bag is accented with elegant pearls and gold hardware. $18 (from $35), Aldo.
Aldo purse

