Mad deals of the day: Save $158 on Roots leather boots and more

Accent cabinet

Adorned with gold geometric detailing, this accent cabinet is the perfect finishing touch for a bedroom or living room. $444 (from $863), Wayfair.



Plaid blouse

This pretty top can be dressed up for work, or down for weekend brunch. $16 (from $50), Reitmans.



Roll over boot

Gear up for fall (gasp!) with these Roots classic leather roll over boots. The lightweight and durable rubber soles are designed to withstand harsh climates. $130 (from $288), Roots.



Floral skirt

Say hello to your next wardrobe staple. This skirt’s flared silhouette and wide waistband is ultra flattering. $34 (from $85), RW&Co.



Quilted evening bag

Great for an night out, this sleek bag is accented with elegant pearls and gold hardware. $18 (from $35), Aldo.



