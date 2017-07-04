Mad deals of the day: save $128 on a reversible leather tote bag from Anthropologie and more

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Lace blouse
The lace neckline on this dusty blue blouse makes for a statement top that you can wear year-round. $30 (from $50), Le Chateau.
Gold accent
This sculptural object is cast in brass and polished, giving it a smooth shine. Place in a bookcase, or on a desk as a fancy paperweight. $13 (from $20), Indigo.
Tote
The coolest thing about this leather tote? It’s reversible! Use the matte side for a laid-back daytime look, and the shiny side for a fun evening out. US$60 (from US$188), Anthropologie.
Ottoman
This multi-functional piece can double as an ottoman, a chair and more. Available in five muted tones, this piece is sure to match any colour scheme. $159 (from $279), Structube.
Embellished denim sandals
Featuring gem-studded denim and trendy long laces, these Ann Taylor sandals are the perfect summer companion (plus, they’ll dress up any outfit.) $122 (from $174), Ann Taylor.