Advertisement
Living

Mad deals of the day: save $128 on a reversible leather tote bag from Anthropologie and more

An elegant lace blouse from Le Chateau, fun dressy sandals from Ann Taylor and other daily steals.

by

Lace blouse
The lace neckline on this dusty blue blouse makes for a statement top that you can wear year-round. $30 (from $50), Le Chateau.
Le Chateau Top

Gold accent
This sculptural object is cast in brass and polished, giving it a smooth shine. Place in a bookcase, or on a desk as a fancy paperweight. $13 (from $20), Indigo.
Inigo Mantra Hand

Tote
The coolest thing about this leather tote? It’s reversible! Use the matte side for a laid-back daytime look, and the shiny side for a fun evening out. US$60 (from US$188), Anthropologie.
Anthropologie

Ottoman
This multi-functional piece can double as an ottoman, a chair and more. Available in five muted tones, this piece is sure to match any colour scheme. $159 (from $279), Structube.
Ottoman

Embellished denim sandals
Featuring gem-studded denim and trendy long laces, these Ann Taylor sandals are the perfect summer companion (plus, they’ll dress up any outfit.) $122 (from $174), Ann Taylor.
Anne Taylor Sandals

More:
Mad Deals of the Day: 50% off a summer shirtdress from Le Chateau and more
Our favourite pieces from Banana Republic’s stunning new designer collaboration
Summer’s best sunglasses, from classic to on-trend, starting at just $12
Resources