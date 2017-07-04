Mad deals of the day: save $128 on a reversible leather tote bag from Anthropologie and more

Lace blouse

The lace neckline on this dusty blue blouse makes for a statement top that you can wear year-round. $30 (from $50), Le Chateau.



Gold accent

This sculptural object is cast in brass and polished, giving it a smooth shine. Place in a bookcase, or on a desk as a fancy paperweight. $13 (from $20), Indigo.



Tote

The coolest thing about this leather tote? It’s reversible! Use the matte side for a laid-back daytime look, and the shiny side for a fun evening out. US$60 (from US$188), Anthropologie.



Ottoman

This multi-functional piece can double as an ottoman, a chair and more. Available in five muted tones, this piece is sure to match any colour scheme. $159 (from $279), Structube.



Embellished denim sandals

Featuring gem-studded denim and trendy long laces, these Ann Taylor sandals are the perfect summer companion (plus, they’ll dress up any outfit.) $122 (from $174), Ann Taylor.



