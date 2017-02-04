Mad deals of the day: Save $117 on beautiful Vince Camuto leather pumps

Coffee maker

This programmable Black & Decker drip coffee maker lets you wake up to freshly brewed coffee every morning. $70 (from $130), Canadian Tire.

Sweater

Every wardrobe needs a simple, everyday sweater. This one is made from a wool-blend and has a flattering deep v-neck. $40 (from $65), Gap.

Pumps

These sky-high leather pumps have a pointy toe and pretty ankle strap. Pull these go-tos out when you need to instantly dress up an outfit. $63 (from $180), Hudson’s Bay.

Pants

These adorable pants will spring some life into the last dreary winter days. They’re made from 95% cotton with a bit of stretch and hit at the ankles. $32 (from $40), Old Navy.

Dining table

This beautiful dining table has a warm walnut finish and solid wood legs. Also available in a lighter finish. $79 (from $129), Structube.

