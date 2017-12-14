Mad Deals Of The Day: A Cozy Sweater For $33 From Reitmans And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Earrings Give your wardrobe a pop of colour with these pink lucite hoops. Also available in blue and grey. $13 (from $26), J.Crew. Sweater Prepare to make this bell sleeve sweater your favourite knitted number this winter. Sizes are selling out quickly, so be sure to buy yours ASAP! $33 (from $55), Reitmans. Candle Summer may be long gone, but this mimosa-scented candle will transport you back to sunny Sunday brunch on the patio. $20 (from $35), Bed Bath & Beyond.
Clay mask Take off a day’s worth of oil and stress build-up from your skin with this purifying seaweed clay mask from The Body Shop. This would also make a great stocking stuffer! $12 (from $23), The Body Shop. Faux succulent with copper pot Can’t seem to keep any of your plants alive? This faux succulent (that comes with a gorgeous copper pot) is the perfect no-maintenance decor piece. $12 (from $15), CB2.