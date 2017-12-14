Mad Deals Of The Day: A Cozy Sweater For $33 From Reitmans And More

Earrings

Give your wardrobe a pop of colour with these pink lucite hoops. Also available in blue and grey. $13 (from $26), J.Crew.



Sweater

Prepare to make this bell sleeve sweater your favourite knitted number this winter. Sizes are selling out quickly, so be sure to buy yours ASAP! $33 (from $55), Reitmans.



Candle

Summer may be long gone, but this mimosa-scented candle will transport you back to sunny Sunday brunch on the patio. $20 (from $35), Bed Bath & Beyond.



Clay mask

Take off a day’s worth of oil and stress build-up from your skin with this purifying seaweed clay mask from The Body Shop. This would also make a great stocking stuffer! $12 (from $23), The Body Shop.







Faux succulent with copper pot

Can’t seem to keep any of your plants alive? This faux succulent (that comes with a gorgeous copper pot) is the perfect no-maintenance decor piece. $12 (from $15), CB2.