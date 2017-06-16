Mad deals of the day: a stylish $39 wrap skirt from Reitmans and more

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Day planner
Complete with card holders in the front cover, and tabbed weekly and monthly spreads, this pretty pink day planner is perfect for the obsessive organizer. $19 (from $38), Indigo.
Wrap skirt
Perfect for combating summer heat, this wrap skirt is an elegant alternative to shorts. Pair with any solid-coloured top or blazer for an easy outfit on a hot day. $39 (from 70), Reitmans.
Dining chair
Complete with an upholstered seat and an oak frame, this chair blends beautifully into both modern or classic spaces. $83 (from $219), Structube.
Pull-on pant
There is nothing better than a low-maintenance pant that is both comfortable and easy to style. Perfect for the office or a night out, these pull-on black pants could be your new favourite go-tos. $30 (from $80), Le Chateau.
Leather mules
Add an eye-catching element to any outfit with these metallic silver leather mules. Also available in black. $91 (from $130), The Bay.