Mad Deals Of The Day: The Sweetest $17 Purse For Spring And More

Mug set

This four-piece Le Creuset mug set (made out of stoneware) would be a wonderful addition to your kitchen cabinet or the perfect housewarming gift for a friend. $50 (from $100), The Bay.



Bag

When you’re on-the-go and can’t be slowed down by a heavy bag, this mini crossbody is just the right pick. It’s also available in five other colours. $17 (from $27), DSW.

Eyeshadow palette

From deep rust to lavender, this Nars eyeshadow palette comes in six holographic and glitter shades. $31 (from $62), Sephora.

Cookware set

Made from stainless steel with an aluminium base, this set of 12 pots and pans would be a perfect match for any heated surface. $300 (from $650), Golda’s Kitchen.