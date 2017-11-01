Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful Purse For $30 At DWS And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Sweater This raspberry cropped mock-neck sweater is the quintessential chic piece for both fall and winter. It also comes in black and white. $35 (from $50), Simons.
End table This end table is the perfect combination of modern and rustic — and it’s on sale for $666 off! $152 (from $818), Wayfair. Dress Whether you layer it over a blouse, under a jewel-toned sweater or wear it alone, this denim dress will make any outfit look sleek. $20 (from $39), Joe Fresh.
Wine rack If you’re interested in starting up a mini collection of your own, this bamboo rack is the perfect buy to jumpstart all of your wine adventures. $30 ($50), Kitchen Niche.
Bag This blue crossbody bag will look gorgeous when slung over a coat in a neutral tone this winter. Also sold in black and brown. $30 (from $60), DSW.