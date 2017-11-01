Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful Purse For $30 At DWS And More

Sweater

This raspberry cropped mock-neck sweater is the quintessential chic piece for both fall and winter. It also comes in black and white. $35 (from $50), Simons.



End table

This end table is the perfect combination of modern and rustic — and it’s on sale for $666 off! $152 (from $818), Wayfair.

Dress

Whether you layer it over a blouse, under a jewel-toned sweater or wear it alone, this denim dress will make any outfit look sleek. $20 (from $39), Joe Fresh.



Wine rack

If you’re interested in starting up a mini collection of your own, this bamboo rack is the perfect buy to jumpstart all of your wine adventures. $30 ($50), Kitchen Niche.





Bag

This blue crossbody bag will look gorgeous when slung over a coat in a neutral tone this winter. Also sold in black and brown. $30 (from $60), DSW.







