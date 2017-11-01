Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful Purse For $30 At DWS And More

An end table for a jaw-dropping 81 percent off at Wayfair, a sleek dress for 40 percent off at Joe Fresh and other daily steals.

Sweater
This raspberry cropped mock-neck sweater is the quintessential chic piece for both fall and winter. It also comes in black and white. $35 (from $50), Simons.
Cropped mock-neck sweater, Simons, $35 (from $50)

 

End table
This end table is the perfect combination of modern and rustic — and it’s on sale for $666 off! $152 (from $818), Wayfair.
Stilwell End Table, Wayfair, $152 (from $818)
Whether you layer it over a blouse, under a jewel-toned sweater or wear it alone, this denim dress will make any outfit look sleek. $20 (from $39), Joe Fresh.
Fall Sleeveless Dress, Joe Fresh, $20 (from $39)
Wine rack
If you’re interested in starting up a mini collection of your own, this bamboo rack is the perfect buy to jumpstart all of your wine adventures. $30 ($50), Kitchen Niche.
Bamboo Wine Rack by Natural Living, Kitchen Niche, $30 ($50)


Bag
This blue crossbody bag will look gorgeous when slung over a coat in a neutral tone this winter. Also sold in black and brown. $30 (from $60), DSW.
Urban Expressions Tab Front Crossbody, DSW, $30 (from $60)



