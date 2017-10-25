Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: A $17 Plus-Sized Pintuck Blouse At Joe Fresh And More

A Le Creuset cocotte for $15 off at The Bay, a mock neck top from Madewell for $29 off and other daily steals.

Sleeveless blouse
Countless of outfits can be created with this sleeveless plus-sized print blouse from Joe Fresh. Tuck it into high-waisted flares or drape it over a midi dress for the ultimate fall look. $17 (from $24), Joe Fresh.

WOMEN+ PINTUCK PRINT SLEEVELESS BLOUSE, Joe Fresh, $17 (from $24)
Le Creuset cocotte
Not only is this mini Le Creuset cocotte an adorable  ize, but thanks to its high thermal resistance it can literally take on the heat. $35 (from $50), The Bay.
LE CREUSET 0.24 L Mini Round Cocotte in Orange, The Bay, $35 (from $50) Mock neck top
For days of indecisive weather, this striped mock neck will do the trick. Wear it alone in the warmer months, and layer a cardigan over it when need be. $27 (from $56), Madewell.

mockneck shirttail tank top in stripe - item g6786, Madewell, $27 (from $56)

LED string lights
These Happy Birthday LED string lights will look any party look effortlessly cute! Bonus: they’re half off at Indigo. $11 (from $22), Indigo.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY LED STRING LIGHTS, Indigo, $11 (from $22)Earring trio
Whether you’re the kind to mix and match earrings or wear them in their designated pairs, this trio in navy, red, and silver will give you plenty of options to choose from. $7 (from $13), Reitmans.

Earring trio in silver, Reitmans, $7 (from $13)
