Mad Deals Of The Day: A $17 Plus-Sized Pintuck Blouse At Joe Fresh And More

Sleeveless blouse

Countless of outfits can be created with this sleeveless plus-sized print blouse from Joe Fresh. Tuck it into high-waisted flares or drape it over a midi dress for the ultimate fall look. $17 (from $24), Joe Fresh.



Le Creuset cocotte

Not only is this mini Le Creuset cocotte an adorable ize, but thanks to its high thermal resistance it can literally take on the heat. $35 (from $50), The Bay.

Mock neck top

For days of indecisive weather, this striped mock neck will do the trick. Wear it alone in the warmer months, and layer a cardigan over it when need be. $27 (from $56), Madewell.





LED string lights

These Happy Birthday LED string lights will look any party look effortlessly cute! Bonus: they’re half off at Indigo. $11 (from $22), Indigo.

Earring trio

Whether you’re the kind to mix and match earrings or wear them in their designated pairs, this trio in navy, red, and silver will give you plenty of options to choose from. $7 (from $13), Reitmans.