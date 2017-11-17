Mad Deals Of The Day: $10 Plus Size Shirt Dress From Joe Fresh And More

Dress

The casual shirt dress is given a pretty update with its peplum hem — and it’s only $10! $10 (from $39), Joe Fresh.



Skirt

Mix up your workwear wardrobe with this lilac pleated skirt from Vero Moda. $40 (from $59), Simons.





Canister

Spruce up the entryway of your home with this hammered copper canister. The pear shape makes it a cute decor piece, and an ideal place to stow away your keys, coins, and jewellery. $15 (from $40), Indigo.





Earrings

These minimalist double-hoop earrings are the classic go-to accessory for any outfit. $7 (from $13), Bizou.



Faucet

This single handle pull-down faucet is the perfect accessory to update your kitchen. Plus it’s touch activated, saving you from any hassle when your hands are full! $339 (from $429), The Home Depot.



