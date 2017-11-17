Mad Deals Of The Day: $10 Plus Size Shirt Dress From Joe Fresh And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dress The casual shirt dress is given a pretty update with its peplum hem — and it’s only $10! $10 (from $39), Joe Fresh. Skirt Mix up your workwear wardrobe with this lilac pleated skirt from Vero Moda. $40 (from $59), Simons.
Canister Spruce up the entryway of your home with this hammered copper canister. The pear shape makes it a cute decor piece, and an ideal place to stow away your keys, coins, and jewellery. $15 (from $40), Indigo. Earrings These minimalist double-hoop earrings are the classic go-to accessory for any outfit. $7 (from $13), Bizou. Faucet This single handle pull-down faucet is the perfect accessory to update your kitchen. Plus it’s touch activated, saving you from any hassle when your hands are full! $339 (from $429), The Home Depot.