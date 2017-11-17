Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: $10 Plus Size Shirt Dress From Joe Fresh And More

A pleated skirt that’s perfect for work at Simons, a pear-shaped canister for all of your spare change at Indigo and other daily steals.

Dress
The casual shirt dress is given a pretty update with its peplum hem — and it’s only $10! $10 (from $39), Joe Fresh.
 WOMEN+ TWILL SHIRT DRESS IN DARK WASH, Joe Fresh, $10 (from $39)
Skirt
Mix up your workwear wardrobe with this lilac pleated skirt from Vero Moda. $40 (from $59), Simons.

Amethyst pleated skirt in Lilacs - Vero Moda, Simons, $40 (from $59)

Canister
Spruce up the entryway of your home with this hammered copper canister. The pear shape makes it a cute decor piece, and an ideal place to stow away your keys, coins, and jewellery. $15 (from $40), Indigo.
PEAR CANISTER – HAMMERED COPPER, Indigo, $15 (from $40)

Earrings
These minimalist double-hoop earrings are the classic go-to accessory for any outfit. $7 (from $13), Bizou.
DOUBLE-HOOP SILVERED EARRINGS, Bizou, $7 (from $13)
Faucet
This single handle pull-down faucet is the perfect accessory to update your kitchen. Plus it’s touch activated, saving you from any hassle when your hands are full! $339 (from $429), The Home Depot.
Addison Single Handle Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet Featuring Touch2O Technology, The Home Depot, $339 (from $429)
