Mad Deals Of The Day: Plus Sized Moto Jacket For $15 At Joe Fresh And More

Moto jacket A mega deal that’ll make you do a double take, this plus size moto jacket is a classic outfit staple that can be dressed up or down. $15 (from $69), Joe Fresh.
Pillow Embrace your love of succulents (and get your home ready for spring) with this super cute illustrated pillow cover from Indigo. $16 (from $40), Indigo. Bite Beauty lip pencil This Bite Beauty lip pencil in a soft cherry red will be the ultimate pick-me-up for the end of the winter season. And there are shades galore to choose from! $17 (from $28), Sephora. Shower curtain Add a bit of texture to the bathroom with this elegant shower curtain in a marble print. $15 (from $20), Kitchen Stuff Plus. Leggings This check print is a fun update to the usual black leggings. Wear them with a flowy blouse for a semi-casual look or a t-shirt to keep it casual. $13 (from $43), Reitmans.