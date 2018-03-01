Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: Plus Sized Moto Jacket For $15 At Joe Fresh And More

A pillow cover with an adorable succulent print from Indigo, a Bite Beauty lip pencil at Sephora, and other daily steals.

Moto jacket
A mega deal that’ll make you do a double take, this plus size moto jacket is a classic outfit staple that can be dressed up or down. $15 (from $69), Joe Fresh.

Pillow
Embrace your love of succulents (and get your home ready for spring) with this super cute illustrated pillow cover from Indigo. $16 (from $40), Indigo.

Bite Beauty lip pencil
This Bite Beauty lip pencil in a soft cherry red will be the ultimate pick-me-up for the end of the winter season. And there are shades galore to choose from! $17 (from $28), Sephora.

Shower curtain
Add a bit of texture to the bathroom with this elegant shower curtain in a marble print. $15 (from $20), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

This check print is a fun update to the usual black leggings. Wear them with a flowy blouse for a semi-casual look or a t-shirt to keep it casual. $13 (from $43), Reitmans.
