Mad Deals Of The Day: 38% Off A Piped Jumpsuit At Joe Fresh And More

Jumpsuit

Another gorgeous find from Joe Fresh’s series of pyjama-inspired clothes, this piped jumpsuit is the classy number that you’ll want to wear to the office or a night out in town. $30 (from $50), Joe Fresh.



Bag

This cross-body bag in burgundy is compact enough to fit all your goods while on the go. And that magnetic fastening button will save you time with just an easy snap. $25 (from $40), Mango.





Candle

Bring the forest indoors with this moss-scented candle (with hints of eucalyptus and lavender) held in a beautiful distressed glass container. It’s currently 50 percent off at Indigo. $17 (from $34), Indigo.



Trench coat

This sleek military trench coat will keep you warm during chilly days and covered during rainfall (it’s water repellent). $60 (from $150), RW&CO.



Espresso glass set

Start mornings with this 2-piece espresso glass set from Zwilling J.A. Henckels. $16 (from $20), Kitchen Stuff Plus.







