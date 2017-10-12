Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: 38% Off A Piped Jumpsuit At Joe Fresh And More

A military trench coat for 60 percent off at RW&CO, a forest-and-moss-scented candle that’s half off at Indigo and other daily steals.

by

Jumpsuit
Another gorgeous find from Joe Fresh’s series of pyjama-inspired clothes, this piped jumpsuit is the classy number that you’ll want to wear to the office or a night out in town. $30 (from $50), Joe Fresh.
PIPED JUMPSUIT, Joe Fresh, $30 (from $50)

Bag
This cross-body bag in burgundy is compact enough to fit all your goods while on the go. And that magnetic fastening button will save you time with just an easy snap. $25 (from $40), Mango.

Appliqué cross-body bag REF. 13030339 - ZINA, Mango, $25 (from $40)
Candle
Bring the forest indoors with this moss-scented candle (with hints of eucalyptus and lavender) held in a beautiful distressed glass container. It’s currently 50 percent off at Indigo. $17 (from $34), Indigo.
ILLUME® LUSTRE JAR CANDLE - CHANTERELLE MOSS, Indigo, $17 (from $34)

Trench coat
This sleek military trench coat will keep you warm during chilly days and covered during rainfall (it’s water repellent). $60 (from $150), RW&CO.
Short Military Trench Coat in khaki, RW&CO., $60 (from $150)

Espresso glass set
Start mornings with this 2-piece espresso glass set from Zwilling J.A. Henckels. $16 (from $20), Kitchen Stuff Plus.
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Sorrento Espresso Glass - Set of 2 (Clear), Kitchen Stuff Plus, $16 (from $20)

Resources