Mad Deals Of The Day: The Ultimate Party Dress For $26 At Reitmans And More

A ruffle-cuff cardigan at Banana Republic, an olive boat at Pottery barn, and other daily steals.

Dress
This mesh ruffle wrap number is the perfect party dress for the winter. Pair it with opaque tights and block heels to complete the look. $26 (from $70), Reitmans.

Mesh Ruffle Wrap Dress, Reitmans, $26 (from $70)

Olive boat
Bring up your appetizer game to another level with this olive boat. It makes the perfect accessory for a charcuterie spread. $13 (from $19), Pottery Barn.

Terracotta White Olive Boat, Pottery Barn, $13 (from $19)


Cardigan
Keep on wearing your much-adored short sleeve tees and tank tops by draping this sophisticated ruffle-cuff cardigan over them. $59 (from $105), Banana Republic.
Italian Superloft Ruffle-Cuff Cardigan, Banana Republic, $59 (from $105)

Gloves
These classic Roots leather gloves are equipped with Thinsulate to keep your fingers extra warm. Also available in black. $50 (from $88), Roots.
Womens Classic Nappa Gloves, Roots, $50 (from $88)

12-piece dinnerware set
Whether it’s a housewarming gift or you’re in need of new dinnerware, this 12-piece stoneware set will have you covered for the basics. $20 (from $60), Canadian Tire.

MASTER Chef Dinnerware Set, 12-pc, Canadian Tire, $20 (from $60)
