Mad Deals Of The Day: The Ultimate Party Dress For $26 At Reitmans And More

Dress

This mesh ruffle wrap number is the perfect party dress for the winter. Pair it with opaque tights and block heels to complete the look. $26 (from $70), Reitmans.







Olive boat

Bring up your appetizer game to another level with this olive boat. It makes the perfect accessory for a charcuterie spread. $13 (from $19), Pottery Barn.



Cardigan

Keep on wearing your much-adored short sleeve tees and tank tops by draping this sophisticated ruffle-cuff cardigan over them. $59 (from $105), Banana Republic.



Gloves

These classic Roots leather gloves are equipped with Thinsulate to keep your fingers extra warm. Also available in black. $50 (from $88), Roots.



12-piece dinnerware set

Whether it’s a housewarming gift or you’re in need of new dinnerware, this 12-piece stoneware set will have you covered for the basics. $20 (from $60), Canadian Tire.