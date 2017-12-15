Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Parka For $60 (!) From Simons And More

Turtleneck

Be bold this winter and go for this orange turtleneck to brighten up your outfit. It’s only $8 at H&M. $8 (from $20), H&M.

Parka

This two-toned parka with a wool-blend will keep you in style and covered in warmth during chilly days. $60 (from $150), Simons.

Storage cart

How stunning — and versatile — is this galvanized metal storage cart? Use it to house a mini bar or as extra storage for the bathroom. $79 (from $131), Pottery Barn.

Scarf

Cozy never looked so cute! This honeycomb-knitted infinity scarf comes in seven additional colours. $12 (from $20), Old Navy.





Vacuum

All of those holiday parties will require a deep house clean so why not make the process easy? This Dirt Devil Pro Power vacuum will have you covered for both carpets and hard floors. $100 (from $200), Canadian Tire.



