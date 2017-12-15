Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Parka For $60 (!) From Simons And More

A bold orange turtleneck at H&M, A storage cart for all of your dinnerware at Pottery Barn, and other daily steals.

Turtleneck
Be bold this winter and go for this orange turtleneck to brighten up your outfit. It’s only $8 at H&M. $8 (from $20), H&M.
Turtleneck Sweater, H&M, $8 (from $20)Parka
This two-toned parka with a wool-blend will keep you in style and covered in warmth during chilly days. $60 (from $150), Simons.
Mixed media utilitarian parka, Simons, $60 (from $150)Storage cart
How stunning — and versatile — is this galvanized metal storage cart? Use it to house a mini bar or as extra storage for the bathroom. $79 (from $131), Pottery Barn.
Rainier Galvanized Storage Cart, Pottery Barn, $79 (from $131)Scarf
Cozy never looked so cute! This honeycomb-knitted infinity scarf comes in seven additional colours. $12 (from $20), Old Navy.
Honeycomb-Knit Infinity Scarf for Women, Old Navy, $12 (from $20)

Vacuum
All of those holiday parties will require a deep house clean so why not make the process easy? This Dirt Devil Pro Power vacuum will have you covered for both carpets and hard floors. $100 (from $200), Canadian Tire.
Dirt Devil® Pro Power™ XL Upright Vacuum, Canadian Tire, $100 (from $200)

 
