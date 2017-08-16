Mad Deals: A $13 Fitted Tee Dress from Old Navy and More

Bag

Whether you wear this over your shoulder or hold it like a clutch, this piece will make you look sophisticated no matter how you style it. $79 (from $98), Oak+Fort.



Dress

Look cute while lounging around in this striped t-shirt dress, or embellish it up by throwing on a blazer and some jewellery. $13 (from $30), Old Navy.





Boots

Fans of Chelsea boots and block heels rejoice! This hybrid leather pair will give you much needed support while taking you from late summer to mid-fall. $92 (from $143), Asos.

Chair

Mix and match with your furniture by getting this retro-inspired light green chair that’s currently $80 off at Structube. Also available in three other colours. $99 (from $179), Structube.

Blouse

Get 60 percent off of this gorgeous floral print blouse at Reitmans, and style it with a flowy skirt or high-waisted pants. $18 (from $45), Reitmans.





More:

Mad Deals Of The Day: 49% Off Culottes From Melanie Lyne And More

Meet The Canadian Designers At The Forefront Of The Booming Modest Fashion Industry

The 7 Best Airbnb Treehouses In Canada That Will Inspire A Last-Minute Summer Vacation

