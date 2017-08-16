Advertisement
Mad Deals: A $13 Fitted Tee Dress from Old Navy and More

A bag that can be styled in various ways from Oak+Fort, Chelsea boots with the right kind of support at Asos, and other daily steals.

Bag
Whether you wear this over your shoulder or hold it like a clutch, this piece will make you look sophisticated no matter how you style it. $79 (from $98), Oak+Fort.

BLACK BAG 1255 Oak + Fort

Dress
Look cute while lounging around in this striped t-shirt dress, or embellish it up by throwing on a blazer and some jewellery. $13 (from $30), Old Navy.

Fitted Crew-Neck Tee Dress for Women Old Navy

Boots
Fans of Chelsea boots and block heels rejoice! This hybrid leather pair will give you much needed support while taking you from late summer to mid-fall. $92 (from $143), Asos.

Park Lane Leather Mid Heel Chelsea Boots

Chair
Mix and match with your furniture by getting this retro-inspired light green chair that’s currently $80 off at Structube. Also available in three other colours. $99 (from $179), Structube.

Structube Abby chair

Blouse
Get 60 percent off of this gorgeous floral print blouse at Reitmans, and style it with a flowy skirt or high-waisted pants. $18 (from $45), Reitmans.
Reitmans 3:4 Sleeve Printed Blouse

