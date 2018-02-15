Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: Super Cute ($25!) Floral Pants From Old Navy And More

A hanging planter for the house at EQ3, a hooded parka at Reitmans (that’s $102 off!) and other daily steals.

Pant
Brighten up your office outfit with this pair of floral double-weave pants from Old Navy. Complete the look by sporting a white button-down. $25 (from $40), Old Navy.

Mid-Rise Double-Weave Pants for Women, Old Navy, $25 (from $40)
Boots
These patent pleather booties will make you want to bring out your favourite slim pant or skinnies for the rest of the winter. Also available in black. $50 (from $100), Globo.
MONTMAGNY, Globo, $50 (from $100)
Hanging planter
Hang a couple of these planters anywhere in your home and call it spring. The speckled design adds will add a rustic feel to the room. $15 (from $30), EQ3.
Sparrow Hanging Planter, EQ3, $15 (from $30)
Parkas
Now is the optimal time to invest in winter parkas, like this hooded number in a khaki green. Sizes are running out, so get yours fast. $68 (from $170), Reitmans.
Hooded Parka, Reitmans, $68 (from $170)
Salad plate
This ribbed stoneware salad plate emulates a handmade look — and it’s only $3 a pop! $3 (from $11), Crate and Barrel.
Farmhouse Aqua Salad Plate, Crate and Barrel, $3 (from $11)

 
