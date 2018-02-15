Mad Deals Of The Day: Super Cute ($25!) Floral Pants From Old Navy And More

Pant

Brighten up your office outfit with this pair of floral double-weave pants from Old Navy. Complete the look by sporting a white button-down. $25 (from $40), Old Navy.





Boots

These patent pleather booties will make you want to bring out your favourite slim pant or skinnies for the rest of the winter. Also available in black. $50 (from $100), Globo.



Hanging planter

Hang a couple of these planters anywhere in your home and call it spring. The speckled design adds will add a rustic feel to the room. $15 (from $30), EQ3.



Parkas

Now is the optimal time to invest in winter parkas, like this hooded number in a khaki green. Sizes are running out, so get yours fast. $68 (from $170), Reitmans.



Salad plate

This ribbed stoneware salad plate emulates a handmade look — and it’s only $3 a pop! $3 (from $11), Crate and Barrel.

