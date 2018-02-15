Mad Deals Of The Day: Super Cute ($25!) Floral Pants From Old Navy And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pant Brighten up your office outfit with this pair of floral double-weave pants from Old Navy. Complete the look by sporting a white button-down. $25 (from $40), Old Navy. Boots These patent pleather booties will make you want to bring out your favourite slim pant or skinnies for the rest of the winter. Also available in black. $50 (from $100), Globo. Hanging planter Hang a couple of these planters anywhere in your home and call it spring. The speckled design adds will add a rustic feel to the room. $15 (from $30), EQ3. Parkas Now is the optimal time to invest in winter parkas, like this hooded number in a khaki green. Sizes are running out, so get yours fast. $68 (from $170), Reitmans. Salad plate This ribbed stoneware salad plate emulates a handmade look — and it’s only $3 a pop! $3 (from $11), Crate and Barrel.