Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A $19 Heart-Embellished Button-Up From Old Navy And More

A chic two-toned teal crossbody bag at Steve Madden, the perfect organizer for all of your stationary and other daily steals.

by

Dress
For those caught in a day-to-night grind, this two-layer sweater dress from Boutique 1861 will have you looking sophisticated around the clock. $78 (from $144), Boutique 1861.

Forsinard, Boutique 1861, $78 (from $144)

Storage caddy
This bright red storage caddy will not only look adorable sitting on your desk — it will also save your drawers from filling to the brim with stationary. $11 (from $21), The Land of Nod.

Perfect Pitch Storage Caddy, The Land of Nod, $11 (from $21)

Bag
This two-toned teal crossbody is the ultimate everyday pick-me-up for any outfit. $60 (from $78), Steve Madden.

BJUDD - Taupe Synthetic, Steve Madden, $60 (from $78)
Knife sharpener
In prep for many holiday dinners ahead, this Zwilling J.A. Henckels knife sharpener will keep all your sharp tools in their most buff condition. $30 (from $50), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twinsharp Knife Sharpener (Red), Kitchen Stuff Plus, $30 (from $50)
Printed shirt
Ditch the plain button-up and have a little fun with this heart-printed one from Old Navy. $19 (from $30), Old Navy.

Classic Printed Shirt for Women, Old Navy, $19 (from $30)

 

Resources