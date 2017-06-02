Mad deals of the day: a $16 Old Navy v-neck blouse and more

Apron

Look cute while you cook with this adorable cotton, machine-washable version. US$20 (from US$32), Anthropologie.



Straight leg pant

Combat morning outfit confusion with this easy-to-wear straight leg pant. Paired with different blouses and jackets, these pants can be warn from Monday to Friday, and nobody would be the wiser. $36 (from $75), Reitmans.



Bar tool set

Have a passion for mixing drinks, or wanting to give it a try? These gorgeous, stainless steel bar tools are perfect for beginners, or those looking to add a little style to their bar cart. $35 (from $50), The Bay.



Blouse

This floral blouse offers a relaxed fit, and falls just below the waist. Available in three additional patterns. $16 (from $25), Old Navy.



Entertaining book

Host the greatest parties of the summer with the help of this entertaining book. Fashion designer Lela Rose, presents nine fabulous parties — from themes to activities, food choices and more. $12 (from $40), Papyrus.



