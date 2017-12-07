Mad Deals Of The Day: $75 Off A Meghan Markle Jacket Dupe From Simons And More

Beanie

Have fun dressing up for the cold and go for a toque with a pompom, like this rose knitted one with faux fur detailing. $17 (from $25) Asos.

Candle

Make your room smell like a winter wonderland with this balsam and cedar scented candle. $18 (from $25), Indigo.

Earrings

This stunning pair of nickel-free circle earrings will convince you that there’s no such thing as ever having enough statement accessories. $7 (from $13), Bizou.



Grid bowl

Use this bowl as a container for you to stow away spare items, a centrepiece, or even a planter for succulents. $20 (from $37), CB2.





Jacket

Want to get Megan Markle’s style, for less? This formal wool jacket that looks similar to the one Meghan Markle wore after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced. Also available in grey. $200 (from $275), Simons.



