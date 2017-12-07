Mad Deals Of The Day: $75 Off A Meghan Markle Jacket Dupe From Simons And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Beanie Have fun dressing up for the cold and go for a toque with a pompom, like this rose knitted one with faux fur detailing. $17 (from $25) Asos. Candle Make your room smell like a winter wonderland with this balsam and cedar scented candle. $18 (from $25), Indigo.
Earrings This stunning pair of nickel-free circle earrings will convince you that there’s no such thing as ever having enough statement accessories. $7 (from $13), Bizou. Grid bowl Use this bowl as a container for you to stow away spare items, a centrepiece, or even a planter for succulents. $20 (from $37), CB2. Jacket Want to get Megan Markle’s style, for less? This formal wool jacket that looks similar to the one Meghan Markle wore after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced. Also available in grey. $200 (from $275), Simons.