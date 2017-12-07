Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: $75 Off A Meghan Markle Jacket Dupe From Simons And More

A candle that will make your home smell like a winter wonderland, an all-purpose grid bowl at CB2, and other daily steals.

Beanie
Have fun dressing up for the cold and go for a toque with a pompom, like this rose knitted one with faux fur detailing. $17 (from $25)  Asos.
Candle
Make your room smell like a winter wonderland with this balsam and cedar scented candle. $18 (from $25), Indigo.

Earrings
This stunning pair of nickel-free circle earrings will convince you that there’s no such thing as ever having enough statement accessories. $7 (from $13), Bizou.
Grid bowl
Grid bowl
Use this bowl as a container for you to stow away spare items, a centrepiece, or even a planter for succulents. $20 (from $37), CB2.
Jacket

Jacket
Want to get Megan Markle’s style, for less? This formal wool jacket that looks similar to the one Meghan Markle wore after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced. Also available in grey. $200 (from $275), Simons.

Lapel robe jacket Simons

 

