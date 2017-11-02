Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: Get $20 Off Mules At Mango And More

A chic midi wrap dress at Gap, a stunning LED cloud light at Indigo and other daily steals.

by

Mules
Who says mules can’t have a seasonal update? Pair them with black tights to make them fall-proof. $50 (from $70), Mango.
MulesNeon light
Go neon and literally brighten up your room by hanging this captivating LED cloud light on the wall. $55 (from $90), Indigo.
LED NEON CLOUD WALL DÉCOR, Indigo, $55 (from $90)

Toothbrush mug
This glazed toothbrush mug from H&M Home is the perfect piece of decor for minimalists. $5 (from $7), H&M Home.
Toothbrush mug, H&M Home, $5 (from $7)
Wrap dress
This red midi wrap dress is so versatile that it’ll suit any occasion. Sport a long cardigan with it for a cozy and chic look. $58 (from $65), Gap.

Midi wrap dress in red, Gap, $58 (from $65)

Acne spot treatment
Changes in weather call for extra protection. Philosophy’s advance acne spot treatment not only eliminates blemishes, but also soothes any redness and irritation. $13 (from $23), Sephora.
PHILOSOPHY Clear Days Ahead™ Fast-Acting Salicylic Acid Acne Spot Treatment, Sephora, $13 (from $23) 

 

 

Resources