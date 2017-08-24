Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: A $40 Madewell Faux Wrap Tank And More

Save $20 off a playful Kate Spade cardholder at Shopbop, a rug from Pier 1 and other daily steals.

Tank Top
Savour the last days of summer while wearing this faux-wrap tank (with double-laced accents on the side!) from Madewell and team them with high-waisted shorts. $40 (from $64), Madewell
Madewell Chatelaine Mad Deals
Cardholder
This Kate Spade card case in a fun pepper print will make a lasting impression whenever and wherever you take the cheque. Makes an awesome gift, too! $43 (from $63), Shopbop.

Kate Spade Chatelaine Mad Deals

Sandals
These canvas sandals have the calibre to replace your fall boots. Why not pair these shoes with a midi dress and wear them with socks? (Yes, socks.) $50 (from $80), The Shoe Company.
dress sandal lifestride chatelaine mad deals

Culottes
Carry these belted culottes with you to the fall — and keep that beloved summer heat alive with the hot red shade. $46 (from $92), Loft.

culottes loft chatelaine mad deals



Rug
Glam up your room with this plush rug in a damask print. The pewter grey will bring on the fabulousness and the hand-tufted wool will provide the comfort. From $120 (from $200), Pier 1 Imports.
cara damask rug pier 1 chatelaine mad deals
