Mad Deals Of The Day: A $40 Madewell Faux Wrap Tank And More

Tank Top

Savour the last days of summer while wearing this faux-wrap tank (with double-laced accents on the side!) from Madewell and team them with high-waisted shorts. $40 (from $64), Madewell.



Cardholder

This Kate Spade card case in a fun pepper print will make a lasting impression whenever and wherever you take the cheque. Makes an awesome gift, too! $43 (from $63), Shopbop.

Sandals

These canvas sandals have the calibre to replace your fall boots. Why not pair these shoes with a midi dress and wear them with socks? (Yes, socks.) $50 (from $80), The Shoe Company.



Culottes

Carry these belted culottes with you to the fall — and keep that beloved summer heat alive with the hot red shade. $46 (from $92), Loft.





Rug

Glam up your room with this plush rug in a damask print. The pewter grey will bring on the fabulousness and the hand-tufted wool will provide the comfort. From $120 (from $200), Pier 1 Imports.



