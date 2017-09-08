Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful Halter Top From Loft And More

The classic pair of Puma sneakers by Rihanna at Browns, an optic glass dispenser at Crate and Barrel and other daily steals.

Neckerchief
Glamorize your outfit by accessorizing with this pleated neckerchief. The bright red makes it perfect for colour blocking. $10, (from $15), Laura.

Solid Pleated Neckerchief Laura
Glass Dispenser
Ditch the punch bowl and use this optic glass dispenser for your next party. It can hold up to 2 gallons worth of drinks and it’s easy to refill! $80 (from $140), Crate and Barrel.

britta optic glass drink dispenser crate and barrel
Top
How gorgeous is this halter? The bow tie front and delicately ruffled neckline make this the perfect number for any occasion. $45 (from $64), Loft.

Ann Taylor Loft Tie Flounce Halter Top
Lamp
This two-tone resin table lamp from Bouclair will add major earthy vibes to your room. $77 (from $110), Bouclair.

Bouclair Two-Tone Resin Table Lamp
Sneakers
These Puma sneaks by Rihanna will be your classic go-to kicks for years to come. Pair them with a midi skirt or crop jeans for a casual look. $190 (from $210), Browns.

CRACKED LEATHER CREEPER BY RIHANNA Browns

