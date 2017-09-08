Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful Halter Top From Loft And More

Neckerchief

Glamorize your outfit by accessorizing with this pleated neckerchief. The bright red makes it perfect for colour blocking. $10, (from $15), Laura.





Glass Dispenser

Ditch the punch bowl and use this optic glass dispenser for your next party. It can hold up to 2 gallons worth of drinks and it’s easy to refill! $80 (from $140), Crate and Barrel.





Top

How gorgeous is this halter? The bow tie front and delicately ruffled neckline make this the perfect number for any occasion. $45 (from $64), Loft.



Lamp

This two-tone resin table lamp from Bouclair will add major earthy vibes to your room. $77 (from $110), Bouclair.



Sneakers

These Puma sneaks by Rihanna will be your classic go-to kicks for years to come. Pair them with a midi skirt or crop jeans for a casual look. $190 (from $210), Browns.

