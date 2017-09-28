Mad Deals Of The Day: Awesome Linen Trousers At Mango And More

Mules

These leather mules at Tobi are the ideal early fall street fashion wardrobe staple — pair them with socks, or wear them on their own. $47 (from $94), Tobi.

Dinnerware set

This 16-piece dinnerware set in glazed porcelain will make a bold presence in the kitchen. It’s currently 50 percent off at Canadian Tire. $60 (from $120), Canadian Tire.

Pants

So what about labour day? These gorgeous white crop linen trousers are perfect for any time of the year. Pair them with tights or long socks for when it gets chilly. $68 (from $90), Violeta at Mango.

Salt and pepper set

This stoneware salt and pepper set will be the most beautiful addition to your dinner table for the upcoming holidays. Also makes a great hostess gift. $8 (from $15), H&M Home.



Wrap dress

Soak in the last sunny days of September and flaunt this pink floral wrap dress. Sizes are running out fast, so be sure to get yours soon. $63 (from $105), Poor Little Rich Girl.