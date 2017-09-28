Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: Awesome Linen Trousers At Mango And More

A 16-piece dinnerware set from Canadian Tire, the most adorable salt and pepper shaker set at H&M Home and other daily steals.

Mules
These leather mules at Tobi are the ideal early fall street fashion wardrobe staple — pair them with socks, or wear them on their own. $47 (from $94), Tobi.black-dominic-leather-heeled-mules

Dinnerware set
This 16-piece dinnerware set in glazed porcelain will make a bold presence in the kitchen. It’s currently 50 percent off at Canadian Tire. $60 (from $120), Canadian Tire.
CANVAS Easton Dinnerware Set, 16-pc, Canadian Tire, $60 (from $120)
So what about labour day? These gorgeous white crop linen trousers are perfect for any time of the year. Pair them with tights or long socks for when it gets chilly. $68 (from $90), Violeta at Mango.

Striped crop trousers, Violeta at Mango, $68 (from $90)

Salt and pepper set
This stoneware salt and pepper set will be the most beautiful addition to your dinner table for the upcoming holidays. Also makes a great hostess gift. $8 (from $15), H&M Home.
Stoneware salt and pepper set, H&M Home, $8 (from $15)

Wrap dress
Soak in the last sunny days of September and flaunt this pink floral wrap dress. Sizes are running out fast, so be sure to get yours soon. $63 (from $105), Poor Little Rich Girl.

PALM SPRINGS WRAP DRESS - Mink Pink, Poor Little Rich Girl, $63 (from $105)
