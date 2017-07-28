Mad Deals of the Day: $66 Off a Stunning Linen Blazer From RW&Co. and More

Quilt

This three-piece quilt set brings a patterned, bohemian aesthetic to your bedroom. Available for queen and king sized beds. $117/queen (from $251), Wayfair.



Blazer

Perfect for combatting office air conditioning, and breathable enough to wear through moderate heat, this linen jacket is an amazing summer piece. The light grey doubles as a fall and winter colour, giving you wear all year round. $44 (from $110), RW&Co.



Outdoor pillow cover

Add a bold, graphic pattern to your garden decor with this pillow cover, which was constructed with heavyweight, water repellent cotton to withstand the cold and rain. $10 (from $40), Indigo.



Cross-body bag

Embellished with flowers and eyelet details, this cross-body bag is the ultimate evening accessory. $30 (from $90), Ninewest.



Dress

This button-down and denim skirt pair look like a two-piece combo, but it’s actually a dress, making your morning outfit decision a cinch. $53 (from $128), The Bay.



