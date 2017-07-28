Mad Deals of the Day: $66 Off a Stunning Linen Blazer From RW&Co. and More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Quilt
This three-piece quilt set brings a patterned, bohemian aesthetic to your bedroom. Available for queen and king sized beds. $117/queen (from $251), Wayfair.
Blazer
Perfect for combatting office air conditioning, and breathable enough to wear through moderate heat, this linen jacket is an amazing summer piece. The light grey doubles as a fall and winter colour, giving you wear all year round. $44 (from $110), RW&Co.
Outdoor pillow cover
Add a bold, graphic pattern to your garden decor with this pillow cover, which was constructed with heavyweight, water repellent cotton to withstand the cold and rain. $10 (from $40), Indigo.
Cross-body bag
Embellished with flowers and eyelet details, this cross-body bag is the ultimate evening accessory. $30 (from $90), Ninewest.
Dress
This button-down and denim skirt pair look like a two-piece combo, but it’s actually a dress, making your morning outfit decision a cinch. $53 (from $128), The Bay.